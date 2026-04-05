Former World No. 4 Announces Final Chapter of Illustrious 19-Year Pro Career

After years of fighting to feel competitive again, Kei Nishikori now faces the harsh truth, as relentless injuries force him to surrender at 36, far from the heights he once ruled. Slipped to No. 417 after months away, the battle has finally taken its toll on the man once hailed as “Special Kei.” Now, with a heavy heart, he prepares to say goodbye to the sport that defined his soul.

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As reported by the Herald Tribune, Kei Nishikori is set to play his final tournament next week at the Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open on clay, bringing an end to a career that began in 2007 when he turned professional. Last year, he fought his way back into the top 100, proving his determination to compete at the highest level once again. However, persistent injuries returned to derail his progress and halt his momentum.

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These physical problems have followed him throughout his career. They also stopped his latest comeback attempt. His body could no longer keep up with his ambition.

Nishikori still leaves behind a remarkable legacy. One of his biggest achievements was reaching a Grand Slam final. He played at the US Open. In that 2014 final, he lost to Marin Čilić. Despite the loss, it remains a defining moment. It placed him among the elite players of his era.

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He also holds an impressive Grand Slam record. Nishikori has 29 wins and only 8 losses in five-set matches. That gives him a success rate of 78.4%. This year’s Sarasota Open will take place from April 5-12, 2026. It will be hosted by IMG Academy. The venue adds a modern touch to the event.

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The past returns with Nishikori, who won this tournament in 2010. His presence makes this edition special. “This will be a big deal,” even the tournament has quoted about the Japanese ace.

Nishikori is the only Japanese player in the Open Era to reach the top five in singles. He achieved a career-high ranking of No. 4 in 2015. He also won 12 ATP titles and finished runner-up at the 2014 US Open.

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Other notable Sarasota champions include Frances Tiafoe, Nick Kyrgios, Sam Querrey, and James Blake. This year’s field will feature Cristian Garín, Zachary Svajda, Rinky Hijikata, Martin Damm, and Colton Smith. Tickets range from $15 to $75 per day for covered grandstand seating or $300 for a weekly pass, while VIP Experience tickets cost $95 to $195 per day or $1,088 weekly; children aged five and under enter free.

And as Nishikori readies his final farewell, he had already come to terms with it last year, when injuries began to take a permanent toll.

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Kei Nishikori reveals the moment he nearly retired in 2025

After battling serious hip, ankle, and shoulder injuries over the past few years, Kei Nishikori managed to begin his 2025 season on time. Nishikori made a strong start to 2025. He finished as runner-up at an ATP 250 tournament in Hong Kong. The result hinted at a possible revival.

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The Japanese continued to compete regularly for the next couple of months. He looked steady and determined on the court. However, another setback soon followed.

He picked up a back injury and had to withdraw from the French Open. Missing a Grand Slam was a major blow. It disrupted his momentum again.

After missing both the French Open and Wimbledon, he attempted a comeback. He returned in early August at the Cincinnati Masters. The comeback, however, did not go as planned.

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Nishikori lost in the first round to Camilo Ugo Carabelli. But the defeat was not the main concern. He realized his back was still not ready for top-level competition.

This forced him to withdraw from the US Open again. It was another difficult decision in a long series of setbacks. His body continued to limit his ambitions. He returned once more to the Yokohama Challenger in late November. It served as a test tournament. He won two matches before losing in the quarterfinals.

However, the Cincinnati tournament may have been the turning point. “Thought about retirement for the first time last year. After Cincy this year, I considered about it seriously. I’ve got through injury-comeback cycles countless times for the last three years, was forced to face the reality that I’d struggle for one more year until my tennis is back,” the 36-year-old told Japanese media last year.

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“But I’ve decided to keep going… Partly because of my pride/willfulness. And I always feel like my talent is too good to end like that. Ending his career due to injury is the worst case for any athlete; I don’t want to be done with tennis like this.”

Now, Nishikori joins fellow veterans like Stan Wawrinka and Gaël Monfils, who are also nearing their final chapters. They are currently at the Monte Carlo Masters, preparing for their last appearances.

And as “Special Kei” prepares to say goodbye, fans are left with one final sentiment: Adios, legend!