Former World No. 9 Announces Retirement After Heartbreaking Wimbledon Loss

2026 is turning out to be the year of goodbyes on the ATP circuit. Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils, and David Goffin have already announced that the ongoing season will be their last on the tour. Notably, Roberto Bautista Agut had previously said the same thing, but has now changed his decision. The former World No. 9 has brought his career to an unexpected end after a disappointing Wimbledon campaign.

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The Spaniard suffered a 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Joao Fonseca in the first round of Wimbledon. This was his fourth exit from the opening round in his last five tournaments. He then participated in the Copa del Rey de Tenis in Huelva, which is an exhibition event in Spain. It was here that he stood on the court alongside his wife and children, confirming that he had played his last match.

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“The Copa del Rey Tennis Tournament has been my last event as a professional,” he wrote in a post on X. “I was thrilled that it would be in Spain, and this iconic tournament was the perfect stage to bid farewell. Grateful to those of you who have been with me on this journey and to tennis for everything it has given me.”

The announcement took many by surprise as Bautista Agut had said something very different in April. The 38-year-old had said that he would continue playing until the end of the season. But he has now backed out of that statement and has retired with immediate effect.

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Having turned pro back in 2005, Bautista Agut won a total of 12 titles on the tour. His best run at a Grand Slam came at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the semifinals before getting eliminated by eventual champion Novak Djokovic. 2019 would also be arguably the most remarkable year of Bautista Agut’s career, as he played a key role in Spain’s victory over Canada in the Davis Cup final.

He recorded a crucial victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime before Rafael Nadal landed the final blow by defeating Denis Shapovalov. These performances saw Bautista Agut reach his peak ranking of No. 9.

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Despite being among the most successful Spanish players, Bautista Agut’s final season wasn’t particularly impressive as he finished with a dismal win-loss record of 4-16.

Interestingly, Bautista Agut isn’t the only ATP pro to have officially retired after Wimbledon. Another player brought down the curtains on his 20-year professional career, during which he won two ATP titles.

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Former British No. 1 also bids farewell to tennis following Wimbledon

36-year-old Dan Evans had already confirmed that he would end his playing career after Wimbledon. He had made the decision public through an emotional post on social media.

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“After an incredible journey, I wanted to share some personal news with you all,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “I will be retiring from professional tennis following this year’s Wimbledon championships. This sport has given me everything.

The friendships, the experiences, the battles, and even the hard days were special in hindsight. I have loved every single minute of being a professional tennis player. To my parents, my wife, and my family, thank you for your unwavering support through every high and low. None of this would have been possible without your support.”

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The Brit participated in both the singles and doubles draws at Wimbledon. Having entered the Grand Slam as a qualifier, he wasn’t able to make it past the second round of qualifying and was defeated by Tristan Schoolkate 7-5, 6-0.

Things didn’t get any better for Evans in doubles as he and Henry Searle were defeated in the first round by Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. This proved to be Evans’ final match, and he bid farewell to the sport in front of his home crowd.

The biggest win of the veteran’s career had come in 2023. It was here that Evans won the ATP 500 event in Washington. This triumph saw him reach a career-high ranking of No. 21.

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Additionally, Evans was also part of the British team that lifted the Davis Cup in 2015 and teamed up with Andy Murray at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the former World No. 1 called time on his career.