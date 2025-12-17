Former World No. 37 Ends Career With Rare Admission About Misbehaving on Tour

In 2024, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal stepped away after storied runs, and 2025 brought formal farewells from Richard Gasquet, Diego Schwartzman, and Fabio Fognini. Now, in a landscape where not everyone pushes deep into their 30s, Spanish talent Bernabe Zapata Miralles, once a top-50 force, adds his name to the exit line.

The 28-year-old used Instagram to confirm that he is retiring from professional tennis. He shared a translated message from Spanish. He said, “Dear friends, after some time to reflect, I want to let you know that I have decided to officially retire as a professional player. I want to begin by asking for forgiveness. Forgiveness from all the people I have disrespected during these years. Tennis is very demanding and often pushes you to the limit. I think that many times I didn’t act correctly with the people around me.” His statement was direct. He described pressure, emotions, and regret. He made it clear that the sport tested him.

He continued to explain his mindset. “I feel and know that I am still young, but after a lifetime of playing, I am no longer willing to continue making the sacrifice required to be an elite player. I don’t have the same hunger or the motivation that a player needs to improve day after day.” These lines showed honesty.

Zapata Miralles had a career with controversy. One example came in 2018 at the Chennai Open Challenger. Zapata and his doubles partner protested a call during a tie-break. The chair umpire made a call. Then the call was reversed. Then the call was reversed again after the ATP supervisor stepped in. The point went to the Indian pair.

Another incident took place at the 2019 Mouilleron-Le-Captif Challenger. Zapata Miralles was disqualified for improper attire. He faced Canadian Steve Diez. He was losing 2-6, 1-4. Diez was ready to serve. The umpire saw a hole in Zapata’s shorts. The umpire said, “Bernabe, you have a big hole in your shorts, you can not stay like that”. Reports stated that he may have torn the shorts in frustration. The supervisor came to the court. Zapata did not have another pair of shorts. His coach was not present and was later disqualified.

His final full season did not deliver strong results either. He spent 2025 on the Challenger and ITF tours. His overall record was 19–28. He won an ITF title in May. That seemed like progress. After that win, he lost 14 straight matches. His form declined sharply.

His retirement does not carry glamour. It does not feature a farewell tour. It does not include late-career heroics. Instead, it is a realistic ending for a player who felt finished.

When Zapata Miralles advanced to the French Open fourth round

The Spaniard made his first breakthrough at a Major in 2021. He qualified for the main draw at the French Open for the first time. That event gave him confidence on a big stage. It showed he could compete at the Grand Slam level.

The French Open became his best platform again one year later. He made his deepest run there, reaching the fourth round. He stunned Taylor Fritz and John Isner with strong wins. However, eventually lost to Alexander Zverev. In 2023, he also represented Spain at the Davis Cup Finals.

He played Tomas Machac in straight sets and gave a respectable effort. He then earned one of his most memorable victories. Wanting to give Spain a 1-0 lead against South Korea, he faced Hong Seong-Chan. Zapata Miralles won 6-4, 7-5, pushing Spain toward a 2-1 win. After that, he never returned to the Spain squad. However, that performance became an important memory.

At 28, he steps away early. He may hold a few regrets because his career ended sooner than expected. Still, he should feel proud of his achievements. He made his mark on tour.

Now, only time will reveal his next steps!