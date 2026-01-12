Former World No. 3 Milos Raonic Hangs His Racket After 2 Decades With an Emotional Message

Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic, celebrated for his thunderous serve, reached his career peak in 2016 by advancing to the Wimbledon final against Andy Murray. An eight-time ATP title winner with more than $20 million in career earnings, Raonic has not competed for over a year. Yet, on Sunday, he officially announced his retirement from professional tennis in an emotional social media post.

In a heartfelt social media post, Milos Raonic confirmed the end of his tennis journey. The 35-year-old Canadian announced his retirement with honesty and emotion.

“The time has come, I am retiring from tennis. This is a moment you know will come one day, but somehow you never feel ready for it. This is as ready as I will ever be. Tennis has been my love and obsession for most of my life.” His words reflected both acceptance and gratitude for a sport that shaped him.

Raonic then reflected on how fortunate his career had been. He spoke about living out a childhood dream that began by chance. Tennis, he explained, slowly became everything to him.

“I have been the luckiest person to get to live out and fulfill my dreams. I got to show up every day and focus on just getting better, seeing where that will take me, and playing a game I was introduced to at 8 years old by complete luck.” That luck, he said, turned into a lifelong passion.

He described how tennis evolved from a childhood obsession into his profession. “Somehow, this became my entire obsession and childhood, and then became my profession and life.” The journey, he noted, was filled with moments of growth and learning.

Raonic also paid tribute to the fans who followed him across the world. “I am thankful for the incredible fans I got to compete and practice in front of all over the world.” He appreciated their presence during both triumphs and struggles.

“They got to see me shining at my brightest and managing the hardest of moments on the court. They got to see me grow up.” He thanked everyone who supported him, even briefly, during his long career.

He then acknowledged the people behind the scenes. “Thank you to my coaches and team, who took time away from their families and homes to be on the road with me as I pursue my dream and goals.” Their sacrifices, he said, made his success possible.

Raonic also expressed gratitude to the tennis institutions and fellow players. He thanked the ATP Tour, the ITF, and the Grand Slams for giving him unforgettable experiences. He praised his opponents for pushing him and shaping him as both a player and a person.

Finally, he turned to his roots and his future. “Thank you to Canada.” He thanked his family for their unwavering support and spoke lovingly of his parents and siblings. Looking ahead, he made one thing clear. “What’s next? I won’t be slowing down.” Though retired, Raonic leaves the sport after a marvelous career, fully lived and deeply cherished.

How injuries cut short Milos Raonic’s promising tennis career

Milos Raonic enjoyed a successful and influential tennis career. His finest season came in 2016. That year, he reached the Wimbledon final after defeating Roger Federer in the semifinals. He also made the semifinals of the Australian Open and the Nitto ATP Finals, reached the Indian Wells final, and ended the season at a career-high world No. 3.

Raonic remained the highest-ranked Canadian singles player in history. His powerful serve defined his game. It also made him one of the most feared opponents on tour. At his peak, he was among the elite players in men’s tennis.

His final professional match came at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He lost a tight first-round battle to Dominik Koepfer, 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-7(1). The match marked the end of a brief comeback.

That comeback followed long injury struggles. Foot and Achilles tendon problems began in 2021. They forced him out of competition for more than two full seasons. Although he returned, his body never fully recovered.

After his 2016 peak, injuries repeatedly slowed him down. He dealt with problems in his hip, back, leg, knee, and shoulder. A serious shoulder injury in 2025 proved decisive. He was never able to recover enough to attempt another comeback.

Raonic became a true ambassador for Canadian tennis. With his retirement, fans now reflect on a golden chapter in the sport.

And from all of us, happy retirement, champ!