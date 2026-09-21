Former World No. 3 Reveals Grim Comeback Update as Surgery Recovery Drags On

No one can fault Jordan Thompson for not being a team player. Even though the Australian was not in action, he was at the Pat Rafter Arena to support the Australian team during the Davis Cup tie against Poland. Thompson had reason to be happy as his team won on the court, but the former Grand Slam champion did not have an encouraging update about his lower back injury, with the former World No.3 in doubles hinting at a longer layoff than originally expected.

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“It hasn’t been a great year for me. It’s been a slow year. I’m not even sure. It’s the S1 nerve that is giving me grief, so I really need to recover,” said Thompson on a Channel Nine interview during the Davis Cup tie. “It can be anywhere between three and 18 months, I’ve been told, and still not firing yet, so I haven’t hit any balls. But I have started back up at the gym and swimming a bit more, and starting to feel better, but it’s been a long four months since the surgery. I haven’t seen too many benefits, but they’re coming slowly.”

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The injury issues for Jordan began toward the end of the 2025 season, with the Australian often hindered in his movement by slight lower back pain and stiffness. However, things escalated in 2026, and Thompson has been out of action since the Australian Open this year, where he had early exits in both singles and doubles.

Thompson underwent back surgery in May to recover quickly. However, given that the S1 nerve is in question, the recovery process might be tedious. That particular nerve influences the hamstrings, calves, and glutes, affecting the explosive power of the legs for running or sudden changes of direction while running. Given the symptoms, there is no way Thompson can rush his recovery, as it could risk long-lasting damage to his tennis career.

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While Thompson did have a minor ankle injury in 2025, the Australian has been lucky enough with injuries until now. He is known for his stamina and durability on the court, which are huge assets in tennis. There is cause for optimism for Thompson, as there have been players on the circuit who have made successful comebacks after lower-back injuries.

Back in 2013, Andy Murray underwent a surgery on his back but that did not stop the Brit from having a tremendous run at the top of the sport which saw him finish the 2016 season as the World No.1. Even Roger Federer struggled with his back during the latter half of the career, but the Swiss did not take teh route of surgery by managed through physical therapy.

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Given that Thompson is already 32, the Australian will be keen to get back on the court as soon as possible so as to squeeze the last amount of tennis he has left. Watching Australia win against Poland in the Davis Cup tie would have been a soothing balm for Thompson, who was part of the Australian team that lost unexpectedly to Ecuador in the first-round qualifiers back in February.

Being physically fit has been one of the most important factors in Thompson’s tennis career, helping him become an able singles player while also becoming a doubles champion over the last couple of years.

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Jordan Thompson Had a Decent Run in Both Singles and Doubles in the Last Few Years

The last couple of seasons have been some of the best in Thompson’s career. Even though the Australian is known for his doubles expertise, he won his maiden singles title at the Los Cabos Open in 2024. He also reached the final at the Atlanta Open, but lost to Yoshihito Nishioka.

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2024 was also a great year for Thompson in doubles, as the Australian reached five Tour-level finals with Max Purcell. While they lost the final at Wimbledon, the Australian pair won the doubles title at the 2024 US Open, the highlight of Thompson’s career. He also partnered with Sebastian Korda that season, winning the Madrid Masters 1000 title.

Thompson had one of his best Slam runs last year when he reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, while reaching yet another Masters 1000 final with Korda, this time at Indian Wells. Over the past few years, Thompson has been one of the mainstays in the Australian Davis Cup team, playing a role in the team’s runs to the title clash in 2022 and 2023. However, on both occasions, the Australian team lost the tie in singles, and Thompson did not get the opportunity to have his say in the doubles.