Former World No. 12 Borna Coric Takes Bold Decision After Major Surgery

In March this year, Borna Coric celebrated a major milestone by winning his third straight ATP Challenger title and his first pro trophy on home soil at the Falkensteiner Punta Skala Zadar Open, giving Croatian fans much to cheer about. However, the former world No. 12’s season was interrupted in mid-May by a shoulder injury. Now, with the 2026 season approaching, he has shared exciting news about his return.

After a long season, while many players are vacationing around the globe, Coric used this period to undergo surgery, a big decision that indicates he’s willing to sacrifice short-term wins for long-term progress.

“Unfortunately, due to a shoulder injury I suffered in May during training, which has been bothering me since I had to have surgery, I want to greatly thank Dr. Olivier Verborg and the entire team at Hospital AZ Monica for their incredible care and professionalism. The doctor was very pleased with the outcome of the surgery and the overall condition of the shoulder, so I still have some tennis left,” he explained in his latest Instagram post.

Coric still managed to produce strong results before the injury worsened. With a 26-13 record across all levels this season, he stood out as the only player to win three Challenger titles.

He triumphed on the indoor hard courts of Lugano in Switzerland and Thionville in France. He then moved to Croatian clay and added another trophy at home.

He also claimed the Open Aix Provence Crédit Agricole title earlier this year, where he defeated Stan Wawrinka in the final. These victories showed he could still compete at a high level despite physical setbacks.

However, after that run, Coric struggled to maintain form. He fell in French Open qualifying and exited in the first round of the US Open, not playing again the rest of the season.

With recovery now underway and a comeback approaching, Coric has also spoken about the hunger and determination of ATP Challenger players. His words reflect both admiration for them and motivation for his own return.

Borna Coric emphasizes how Challenger events helped revive his form

The ATP Challenger Tour is not usually seen as the fastest path to climb up the world rankings. But for Borna Coric, choosing to skip the Sunshine Swing in the early season this year and compete on the Challenger circuit proved to be a smart risk. The decision brought him strong results and revived his season in a big way.

Coric went on an impressive 16-match winning streak and captured three titles in a row. His victory on clay in Zadar, Croatia, came after back-to-back hard-court wins in Lugano, Switzerland, and Thionville, France. These results lifted him back into the Top 100 less than two months after falling to No. 143 in April.

When asked by former world No. 25 Mischa Zverev whether he had ever won three straight tournaments at any level, Coric said he might have done it once as a junior.

“I’ve never done it on the Challenger Tour or for sure on the ATP Tour,” he told Zverev. “It was definitely a special feeling, and I didn’t expect to do it.”

The Croatian turned to the ATP Challenger Tour after a difficult 2024 season, where he finished with a 12-19 record. His struggles continued into 2025, with early losses at the Australian Open and Montpellier 250 pushing him down the rankings to No. 143. He realized he needed a fresh start, and the Challenger circuit offered that opportunity.

Coric explained that his goal was not necessarily to win titles right away. “My approach was definitely not to go there and to win the tournament. My approach was just that I needed to play matches because I’ve lost many first turns in a row, and I didn’t have enough matches in my opinion,” he said.

Those matches proved valuable, giving him rhythm and confidence. The wins then followed naturally as his game settled and his form returned.

Now, with his shoulder recovery underway and his motivation renewed, the Croatian hopes to return to the main ATP Tour soon. The challenge ahead is tough, but Coric believes he still has good tennis left in him and is ready to face the pressure again.