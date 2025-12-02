Former World No 2 Delivers Surprising Result at 41 Against Top-250 Player

The WTA Tour officially ended in November after Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals, but lower-ranked players are still competing. Several WTA events are scheduled to continue in December, including one in Dubai. And as fans wait for the 2026 season to begin, Vera Zvonareva, a former world No. 2, delivered a Venus Williams-like moment by returning to compete and defeating a top-250 player, adding excitement to the late-season action.

Vera Zvonareva made her return to competition at the W100 Dubai tournament. She entered the event with a wildcard from the organisers. In her first match, she defeated top-250 player Tara Wurth, ranked No. 238, with a solid 6-3, 6-4 victory. It was a strong performance from the 41-year-old Russian.

Tara started the match confidently. She broke Zvonareva in the fourth game and moved ahead 3-1. However, Vera stayed calm and broke back soon after. She then saved two break points in the sixth game to level the score at 3-3. Her experience helped her regain control.

Wurth struggled to keep her momentum. She missed two game points in the seventh game and lost her serve again. That gave Zvonareva a crucial lead late in the first set. The veteran pushed once more on the return at 5-3. She finished the set with a sharp backhand drive-volley winner at the net.

The second set began with another break from Tara. But she immediately lost her serve for the fourth straight time. Zvonareva held for 1-1 and steadied herself. At 3-3, she faced pressure again. She saved two break points to stay ahead in the second set.

Tara had more chances at 3-4 but could not take them. She was broken again as Zvonareva moved closer to the win. Serving at 5-3, Vera was broken at 30 after a strong forehand winner from her opponent. The match moved to a tense tenth game.

Wurth served to stay in the match but faltered under pressure. A forced error on a break point ended the contest. Zvonareva advanced to the second round with a composed finish. It was her first win since March 2024, when she defeated Sebastianna Scilipoti at a clay event in Cyprus.

This time, she earned her victory on hard courts. She overcame the 23-year-old Wurth, a former top-150 player. The result marked a confident restart to her season.

After taking breaks from the tour in the past, Zvonareva showed once again how mental toughness plays a key role in her longevity.

How Vera Zvonareva’s career evolved after retirement

Vera Zvonareva built a strong career over the years. She won 12 titles and reached 30 finals. Her best Grand Slam results came in 2010, when she finished as runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open. She lost to Serena Williams at Wimbledon and to Kim Clijsters in New York.

However, injuries forced her to take a break between 2015 and 2016. During this time, her life changed off the court as well. In August 2016, she announced her retirement from tennis. She also revealed that she had become a wife and mother. Her daughter, Evelina, was born in 2016.

Zvonareva ended her professional career on a high note. Her last final appearance came in 2023 at the WTA Finals. She won the doubles title with Laura Siegemund. After this achievement, she officially stepped away from the tour for a second time.

Following her retirement, Zvonareva moved to Dubai. There, she focused on coaching tennis. She also spent more time with her family. Her life became more balanced as she stepped away from full-time competition.

Even after announcing her retirement, her passion for tennis remained strong. In 2017, she returned to the courts in ITF tournaments. She competed mainly because she loved the sport. Her doubles career also remained impressive.

Zvonareva earned three Grand Slam doubles titles. She won the 2006 US Open with Nathalie Dechy. She captured the 2012 Australian Open with Svetlana Kuznetsova. In 2020, she added another US Open doubles title with Laura Siegemund. She also won two mixed doubles Majors at the 2004 US Open and 2006 Wimbledon.

In 2025, she played her last singles qualifying match in Strasbourg, where she lost to Ashlyn Krueger. By 2024 and 2025, she was slowly testing a return. Her recent win over a 23-year-old opponent shows her competitive spirit is still alive. It is a refreshing moment for the veteran.

As the new season approaches, fans hope to see her continue. Her late-career efforts are inspiring to many. Zvonareva’s determination remains one of her defining qualities.