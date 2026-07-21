Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeTennis

Former World No. 1 Admits Panic Attacks Affected Her Career Before Retirement

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ansh Sharma

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 21, 2026 | 5:57 AM EDT

HomeTennis

Former World No. 1 Admits Panic Attacks Affected Her Career Before Retirement

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ansh Sharma

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 21, 2026 | 5:57 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

It has been almost a decade since Ana Ivanovic announced her retirement in December 2016. Regarded as one of the best Serbian WTA players ever, she went on to have a remarkable career, in which she became the World No. 1 and also won 15 WTA titles. This includes her triumph at the 2008 French Open. But the title wins had dried up by 2015, and the last two years of her career were quite tough. Not only did she fail to win any more trophies, but she also suffered from severe panic attacks during matches.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ivanovic has now opened up about how the stress of playing regularly affected her form and how it led to her developing a fear of playing in front of massive crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the last years of my career, I experienced very severe panic attacks whenever I had to walk onto the court,” she said on the show “Neuspjeh prvaka which is hosted by the Croatian soccer team’s coach, Slaven Bilic. “I never talked about it, but the panic attacks were incredibly intense.”

“People would wonder what suddenly happened in the middle of a match, why my game would fall apart, but the truth is that I’d be overcome by panic and simply couldn’t go on. Then I’d be overwhelmed by the fear of having to go out and play in front of people again the next day.” [Trans. from Czech]

ADVERTISEMENT

A great example of panic attacks severely affecting Ivanovic’s game came at the 2014 Cincinnati Masters. She took on Maria Sharapova in the semifinals of the event. The match was quite intense, with both players giving their all on the court. After winning the first set, Ivanovic was cruising towards victory at 5-2. But then she suddenly collapsed on the court.

The Serb appeared to be under a lot of stress and was even seen shedding tears as she was taken to the side of the court. The tournament physician was soon brought in and took her blood pressure. It was from here that the capitulation began as Sharapova went on to win the next five games in a row to force a decider.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Russian messed up big time in the third set. She had multiple match points under her belt at 5-4, but a silly double-fault handed Ivanovic the crucial break. Sharapova lost all her momentum after the game and had her serve broken again on the next occasion as Ivanovic triumphed 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 after two hours and 45 minutes.

While she managed to clinch victory on that occasion, her condition worsened as the years went by. If panic attacks weren’t already enough, injury woes also played a major role in Ivanovic’s retirement at just 29 years of age. Her last match took place at the 2016 US Open, where she lost 7-6, 6-1 to Denisa Satralova.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

A recurring wrist injury brought Ivanovic’s 2016 season to an early end and resulted in her dropping to No. 63 in the rankings. This was the final straw, and the Serb hung up her racket later in the same year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Ivanovic isn’t the only player to have her career severely impacted by panic attacks. A prominent ATP player had also announced his retirement just a year before Ivanovic due to similar reasons.

Robin Soderling retired due to anxiety and panic attacks in 2015

The former World No. 4’s career came to a sudden standstill in 2011. It was during this year that Soderling developed mononucleosis, a condition that can cause severe and persistent fatigue. This stopped him from playing, and he had to take an indefinite hiatus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soderling also started suffering from anxiety and panic attacks regularly. These were the factors that prevented his return to the court. After four years of constantly suffering from multiple physical conditions, Soderling knew that it would be best for him to retire and not drag his career any further.

He eventually did so in December of 2015. While his tennis journey may have ended at the age of 31, his battle with panic attacks and anxiety didn’t conclude until 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time French Open finalist returned to tennis as a coach in 2019. He became the captain of the Swedish team at the 2019 Davis Cup. He later resigned from the position in 2023 due to health concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Ansh Sharma

394 Articles

Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Aatreyi Sarkar

ADVERTISEMENT