Former WTA Star Snubs Novak Djokovic’s Athens Finals Rival: “He’s Gonna Lose”

“There’s always something happening with the body pretty much every match that I play right now,” said Novak Djokovic at the Shanghai Masters, a confession from a warrior whose 38-year-old frame has endured a season of relentless battles and four Grand Slam finals. Yet the tide turned gloriously at the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship in Athens, where he dismantled German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann to reach his first semifinal since Geneva, then conquered Hubert Hurkacz to seize his monumental 100th career singles title. Now, as the Athens final dawns against Lorenzo Musetti, former WTA star Tracy Austin boldly declares that Musetti stands little chance against the Serbian titan.

In a recent Tennis Channel broadcast, former World No. 1 Tracy Austin didn’t mince words when asked who she believed would triumph in the Athens final. With her trademark candor, she declared, “I think I have to just talk about even if Musetti loses, cause I think he’s gonna lose as well,” before adding her sharp reasoning: “He’s fatigued; he’s been pushing.” Her insight carried weight, not just as a seasoned analyst but as someone who understands the toll of chasing greatness under relentless pressure.

As the conversation unfolded, Austin shifted focus toward the Serbian maestro, offering a glimpse into why she believes the scales tilt heavily in Djokovic’s favor. “Novak’s fresh, and he’s got the crowd behind him,” she said, capturing the aura that surrounds Djokovic whenever he steps on home soil. Yet, ever the tactician, Austin didn’t stop there. She hinted at the lingering uncertainty over Djokovic’s ATP Finals participation, musing, “But will Novak play at the ATP Tour Finals? If Novak then wins and says I am not gonna play then Musetti still gets the spot.”

That single remark injected new intrigue into the narrative. For Lorenzo Musetti, this final isn’t merely a shot at a title; it’s a desperate bid to keep his Turin hopes alive. But history casts a daunting shadow. The Italian’s record against Djokovic is a brutal one: the Serbian has won eight of their nine encounters, including the last five without conceding a single set. The numbers don’t lie, Musetti’s elegant, looping forehand often falters against Djokovic’s blistering pace and relentless precision.

Musetti’s forehand, with its long, elaborate backswing, demands time, something Djokovic rarely grants. Against elite returners and baseliners, that stroke becomes a target, and Djokovic happens to be both. While Musetti’s single-handed backhand can weave magic and generate spellbinding spin, Djokovic’s ability to dismantle that wing is legendary. His career win rate of 84.5 percent against single-handers, excluding Federer, stands as proof of his unmatched tactical control.

This week, both men have shown flashes of brilliance. Musetti, though weary, has fought with grit, dropping two sets en route to the final but summoning breathtaking tennis in moments, especially during the first set of his semifinal against Sebastian Korda. Djokovic, in contrast, has been surgical. He hasn’t dropped a single set, compensating for occasional physical strain with poise and clutch mastery when the stakes rise highest.

On the indoor courts of Athens, every variable, serve, shot quality, movement, and mental steel, bends toward Djokovic. His game thrives under a roof; his mind sharpens under pressure. For Musetti, the challenge is towering, not just to outplay Novak, but to outrun his own fatigue and doubt.

Now, with Djokovic eyeing his 101st career title and Musetti clinging to his Turin dream, the Athens final becomes more than a match; it’s a battle of purpose and pride. One plays for legacy, the other for survival.

And as the lights blaze and the racquets sing, both men will step into the arena knowing that for one of them, the road ahead may turn into both glory and heartbreak.

Tim Henman reveals Djokovic’s potential ATP Finals nightmare

Novak Djokovic, already qualified for the ATP Finals, he has conquered a record seven times, continues to command headlines even while ranked No. 4 despite a trimmed-down ATP season. The Serbian icon now finds himself deep in battle at the Hellenic Championships, having marched into the finals, yet the timing of it all has sparked growing concern among experts.

On Sky Sports, former British star Laura Robson raised an eyebrow at the looming logistical storm. “So obviously Novak Djokovic is in Athens, so is Lorenzo Musetti. One of them, should Lorenzo qualify, will have to play Sunday. I don’t know what the organisers do,” she remarked, highlighting the scheduling chaos unfolding.

Tim Henman, ever the voice of reason, echoed her unease, branding the scenario a “nightmare.” His words carried weight as he painted the picture vividly: “One of them has got to play on the Sunday, but they’re playing Saturday. Do they get out Saturday night? They arrive Sunday morning, and they’ve got to play. It’s very difficult.”

Indeed, the calendar crunch threatens to test both players’ endurance and preparation. With Djokovic chasing yet another crown and Musetti clinging to his ATP Finals dream, the Athens finale carries far more than silverware.

As both warriors step into the fire, one seeks immortality while the other fights for validation, and in this clash of will and destiny, only one will rise.