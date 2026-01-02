45-Year-Old Venus Williams Receives 2026 Australian Open Wildcard Entry

After a 16-month hiatus, Venus Williams stormed back in mid-2025, announcing her return with a stirring Washington win over world No. 35 Peyton Stearns to become the second-oldest Tour-level singles winner. A US Open wildcard followed, where she stretched Karolina Muchova to three sets and reached the doubles quarter-finals with Leylah Fernandez. Now, foot waving once more, Venus returns to the Grand Slam stage in Australia.

Venus Williams has received a wildcard for the Australian Open main draw. At 45, she will become the oldest woman to compete in the tournament. She broke a record set by Kimiko Date in 2015 when she was 44 at the time.

The wildcard allows Williams to chase history in Melbourne once more. It is the same event she first played in 1998. Nearly three decades later, she returns to the same stage. The moment reflects resilience, legacy, and unfinished ambition.

Williams last played at Melbourne Park in 2021. She has not competed outside North America since 2023. Ongoing health issues disrupted her career and limited her travel. Those challenges kept her away from the global tour for long stretches.

Despite the setbacks, Williams now returns with renewed purpose. She was awarded the eighth and final women’s wildcard. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios is still awaiting confirmation on a men’s wildcard. Several remaining men’s spots are yet to be decided.

Her Australian Open history is deeply personal. Williams defeated Serena in 1998 in her debut match. They later met in the 2003 and 2017 finals, both won by Serena.

Tournament director Craig Tiley even praised her legacy. “Venus is a true legend and trailblazer of our sport — she’s an inspiration to us all,” he said. The words underline her influence beyond wins and titles. Her presence still carries weight.

Williams has spoken openly about her health struggles. She said they “affected my tennis and the trajectory of my career”. In August 2024, she underwent surgery for uterine fibroids. The procedure significantly improved her health and daily life.

With recovery underway, she returned to Washington, DC. It was her first tournament in almost 18 months. She defeated world No. 35 Peyton Stearns as the win made her the oldest woman to win a tour-level match since Martina Navratilova in 2004.

And now, as she makes her return, the veteran has also shared her thoughts following the wildcard announcement.

Venus Williams speaks out following her wildcard entry at the Australian Open

Venus Williams has enjoyed a long and successful history at the Australian Open. She reached two finals and made the semifinals in 2001. She also reached the quarterfinals six more times. Those results helped her build a strong 54–21 win-loss record at the tournament.

Her success in Melbourne goes beyond singles. Williams is a four-time women’s doubles champion. She won titles in 2001, 2003, 2009, and 2010 alongside her sister Serena. She also claimed the mixed doubles title in 1998 with Justin Gimelstob.

Now returning once again, Williams has spoken openly about her approach to the game. “I play an exciting brand of tennis. It’s a lot of fun to go literally hog wild out there and hit as hard as I can. I’m happiest when I can just hit hard,” she said.

She also reflected on managing that aggression better. “I think I played some matches in Cincinnati and DC, where I didn’t really understand how to control myself yet. So I think today [against Muchova] was a lot better measure of, like, okay, you don’t have to hit this one as hard as you can. Play a smart shot, then go for the next one (laughing).”

Williams spoke emotionally about her physical improvement. “You never stop learning. I learned so much. I’m still learning about myself.” She added, “When I think about the match I played against her in 2020, I was so uncomfortable. I wasn’t well. I was in so much pain. Today it’s night and day how much better I felt.”

Before heading to Melbourne, Williams will compete at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She received a wildcard for the WTA 250 event. She has fond memories there, having won the title in 2015 and reaching the final in 2013.

As for a deep Australian Open run, expectations remain measured. The new generation is fast and fearless. But with improved health, experience, and belief, Williams has the tools to challenge them and push matches deeper than many expect.