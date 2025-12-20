Four Things Novak Djokovic Must Do to Win a 25th Grand Slam in 2026

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have slammed the door on any illusion of a wide-open men’s field, sweeping eight straight majors and controlling the ATP landscape. Novak Djokovic, still delivering four Slam semifinals at age 38, remains the lone veteran holding the line. As 2026 approaches and the Serbian hunts his historic 25th major, the question becomes simple: what must he refine, rethink, and recommit to to break tennis history once more?

A lighter schedule could benefit Novak Djokovic significantly

At this stage, forecasting his 2026 schedule is difficult. His camp has not confirmed many tournaments. However, some possibilities are emerging. In a press conference, Martin Jaite, director of the Argentina Open, discussed the chance that Djokovic might play in South America next season. “If Djokovic comes to play the Davis Cup in Chile, of course, we would love for him to come play our tournament. It’s not something that depends on us”, Jaite stated.

Djokovic will open 2026 at the Adelaide ATP 250 from January 12 to 17. He will use that event as preparation for the Australian Open, which begins on January 18. Melbourne Park has been his most successful venue, where he has won ten titles, most recently in 2023. Adelaide offers a match rhythm before a tournament that he values more than any other.

At 38, Djokovic’s methods have changed. The pursuit is no longer dominance week after week, as in 2023. The priority is timing, structured recovery, and maximising specific opportunities. His 2025 results confirmed he remains extremely competitive at the Grand Slam level. He still reached four semifinals, even if the physical demand was higher.

Novak Djokovic reacts during the men's singles round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jaume Munar of Spain at the ATP Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, Oct. 7, 2025.

Five-set matches remain manageable for him, but they require more energy. The cost of physical recovery has increased. That was visible throughout 2025 in multiple long contests. Reducing those extended battles will be valuable.

A cleaner path through the early rounds would allow rest days and a controlled workload. Djokovic can still survive deep five-set encounters, but efficiency will matter. The more he minimises strain, the more realistic a 25th major becomes.

Maintaining supremacy at the summit

Another key factor will be maintaining hierarchy at the top. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have claimed every Major title since early 2024. They have also defeated Novak Djokovic on the way to major trophies. They now control men’s tennis and protect that ground with consistency. Djokovic sits behind them, waiting for an opportunity.

Tennis history shows that dominant periods are never airtight. Even the strongest eras allow gaps. Injuries, upsets, or scheduling can create sudden openings. If such a gap appears, Djokovic remains one of the few players able to exploit it instantly. He knows pressure. He understands late-stage tactics. His familiarity with the moment still separates him from everyone else.

Djokovic has carried expectations for two decades. He has survived chaotic matches. He has delivered when the stakes were at their peak. That reservoir of nerve cannot be trained quickly. It belongs to time, scars, and repetition.

Rick Macci echoed that logic. He stated, “Asked if the Joker can win a Major in 2026. Yes! 1. If Sinner/ Alcaraz gets upset or injured. 2. If he does not have five-set street fights and has time to recover. Can the Serbian Sniper, the Rubber Band Man, win another Major? Yes, because he has been there, done that!”

If conditions align in 2026, Djokovic’s chase will not feel like nostalgia. It will look like unfinished business. He remains hungry despite collecting every title. He still wants more.

Djokovic’s fitness optimisation could be the key to another Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic has struggled against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in recent seasons. The issue has not been his technique or shot selection. Instead, it has been a physical decline during long matches. At 39 years old, that is normal, but it is a barrier between him and a 25th Grand Slam title.

He battled hard against Alcaraz at the US Open. The score reflects the competitive level. He lost the first two sets 6-4, 7-6 (4). Djokovic matched the Spaniard for intensity early. But in the third set, his physical level dropped, and the match slipped away.

A similar pattern unfolded at Roland Garros. The straight-sets defeat looked concerning on paper. But the 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) scoreline against the Italian showed tight margins. Djokovic stayed close in every set. The decisive factor once again was physical endurance.

Djokovic has recognised this reality. He understands that physical durability, recovery, and resilience will determine whether he can contend again at the top level. He cannot rely on the same preparation he used when he was 30. Instead, he has identified his physical conditioning as the top priority and shifted his approach.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the 2025 US Open tennis championships in New York, Sept. 2, 2025.

To address this, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has added Mark Kovacs to his team. Some might question adding a new specialist so late in his career. However, Kovacs has a strong professional background, which supports the decision.

Kovacs has worked with Coco Gauff and other elite athletes. His expertise lies in conditioning, biomechanics, injury prevention, and recovery. Djokovic hired him to rebuild his physical base. The goal is sharper endurance, improved resistance, and less physical breakdown across long matches.

If Djokovic can recover a higher level of fitness, he may change the dynamic against Alcaraz and Sinner. That extra stamina could allow him to seize key points late in sets. It could also extend his career window. If he achieves greater sharpness and longevity, he may still defeat one or both rivals at a Slam. The outcome could determine whether he completes his ambitious pursuit of a 25th major.

The strongest opportunity at the upcoming Australian Open

Djokovic understands Melbourne Park better than any player. His record proves it. His 10 Australian Open men’s singles titles are an all-time record for men, and an Open-era record for any player. He has also won 91% of his matches at the event. One more win at the Australian Open 2026 would take him to 100 match victories at the tournament.

Whenever Djokovic enters the Australian Open, history follows him onto the court. It will be the same when he begins his 21st campaign in January. He will again chase milestones. There is a chance to equal Margaret Court’s record of 11 Australian singles titles. There is also an opportunity to secure a record 25th major singles trophy.

His highest tournament win rates continue to come during the Australian summer. Melbourne conditions suit his movement and his ball-striking. He has dominated on those courts for almost two decades.

Because of that, the Australian Open may offer the clearest pathway toward Grand Slam No. 25. If Djokovic is to make more history, Melbourne may be the location that keeps the door open.

With the Australian Open beginning on 18 January, attention will inevitably shift to Novak Djokovic and the prospect of a 25th major in Melbourne. Can he claim No. 25 at Down Under? Share your thoughts below!