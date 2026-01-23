Frances Tiafoe – Alex De Minaur Clash Suspended as Medical Emergency Unfolds in Australian Open Crowd

Hometown hero Alex de Minaur continued his love affair with the Australian Open on Friday night, powering into the fourth round for the fifth straight year. The world No. 6 dropped serve just once in a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win over Frances Tiafoe under the bright lights at Rod Laver Arena. But the victory didn’t come without an unexpected interruption.

For those who missed it, the match between de Minaur and Tiafoe was paused for about seven minutes due to a medical emergency. De Minaur was leading 6-3, 6-4, 2-0 when play was stopped.

A TNT Sports commentator explained the delay: “Not sure what’s going on here. Got a stricken fan, I think. Yeah, somebody’s not very well up in the stands. Hopefully, they can get the medical team up there quickly. It’s fairly high up in the Rod Laver [Arena].”

Meanwhile, the umpire was heard telling Tiafoe, “Just to make sure that the person is ok, then we will continue.” The commentary team added, “Medics are up there now, attending to the individual, which is good news.”

Play resumed after the stricken fan was gien medical attention, and Tiafoe immediately pulled the set back to 2-1.

However, it’s worth noting that the sweltering heat in Melbourne has already forced Australian Open officials to make last-minute changes to Saturday’s schedule. This afternoon, temperatures hit 35°C but felt like 41°C, with a UV index of 12 – extreme conditions for players and fans alike.

So matches in Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena have been pushed to 10:30 a.m., while play on the other courts will start at 10 a.m. This is to make sure the tournament’s biggest stars aren’t struggling in the extreme heat. Preventative measures were also taken after forecasts predicted temperatures could hit 38°C in the middle of the day.

What’s more, tournament director Craig Tiley said, “We expect pleasant conditions tomorrow morning, in the mid-20s, and will start play earlier and take advantage of the more temperate conditions.”

This is a developing story…