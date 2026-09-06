Frances Tiafoe Beats Danill Medvedev In Straights Creating American Record At US Open

Frances Tiafoe pulled off one of the most notable wins of this year’s US Open, knocking out 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6), to reach the quarterfinals. It was only the second time in eight career meetings that Tiafoe has beaten Medvedev, who had led their series 6-1 coming in, and it made him the first American man ever to beat the Russian at Flushing Meadows, improving the combined US record against him to 1-4.

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None of the sets were easy to come by as it took almost three hours for a straight-sets match. Tiafoe won the opening tiebreak while dropping just a single point, then needed only one break to close out the second set. Medvedev broke first in the third before Tiafoe broke straight back to force another tiebreak, one that swung back and forth until it was tied at 6-6.

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Tiafoe earned match point with a brilliant return and backhand, and after a tense final exchange, Medvedev sent a driving forehand volley into the net to end it. There was no usual Medvedev chaos after the defeat, but the Russian did not even stay for the next 30 seconds on the court.

The win extends Tiafoe’s record at Louis Armstrong Stadium to 10-0, and he acknowledged that immediately in his on-court interview.

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Imago Tennis: Wimbledon Jul 5, 2024 London,United Kingdom Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts to a point during his match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain not shown on day five of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. London All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ENTER STATE United Kingdom, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 20240705_cec_au2_059





“You hear the noise, Sam, you hear the noise. What’s up, Louie?” he said in his on-court interview. “It’s been amazing, man, playing on this court. The energy has been amazing. I’ve continued to ask to play on this court. It’s like the people’s court, man. I’m loving it, man. I’m loving the energy, for sure.”



Asked about the marathon point he played, serving to stay in the third set, with Medvedev serving for the match at 6-5, Tiafoe laughed off the 20-second pose he struck afterward.

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“I’m tired as hell. I was trying to stay there as long as I can and milk it, but no, what a point. What a match. Daniil’s been so good. He’s beaten me so many times. This is the first time beating him in a regular match, so I’m super pumped up about it.”

An all-American quarterfinal awaits

US Open is Tiafoe’s happy hunting ground, and this win continues that trend. Last year was the only anomaly, when he exited the tournament in the third round, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff, snapping a five-straight fourth-round streak from 2020-2024, which includes two semifinal appearances. Tiafoe and Medvedev also happen to be the two active leaders in consecutive Grand Slam appearances, with Tiafoe’s run now at 40 straight majors played and Medvedev close behind at 38.

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Imago October 27, 2025, Paris, France, France: Alex MICHELSEN of United States during the first day of the Rolex Paris Masters 1000 tennis tournament at La Defense Arena on October 27, 2025 in Nanterre near Paris, France. Paris France – ZUMAm308 20251027_zsp_m308_054 Copyright: xMatthieuxMirvillex

Waiting in the quarterfinals is fellow American Alex Michelsen, who reached his first career Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating 27th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-4. The unseeded 23-year-old survived two set points against him in the first-set tiebreak before reeling off the last four points, going on to finish with 44 winners and just two break points faced across the final two sets.

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“I’m doing everything pretty good, really happy,” Michelsen said afterward. “Really happy, but not really surprised after putting in all the hard work.”

Michelsen, who had said earlier in the tournament he preferred to stay under the radar, acknowledged that plan is over now that a stadium-court clash with Tiafoe awaits. He enters as the clear underdog, holding a 0-2 head-to-head record against Tiafoe, who will be looking to reach his third US Open semifinal in five years.