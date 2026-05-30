Frances Tiafoe Fan Denies ‘Stealing’ Racket as French Open Mystery Finally Gets Resolved

In the chaos of celebration, something was lost: a racket, during an innocent mistake, waiting to untangle itself. As Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz in a four-hour, 43-minute five-set thriller on Court 14 at the French Open on Thursday, he ran directly to the first row of people to celebrate. At that instant, amidst all the confusion and noise, he let go of his racket. He did not realize he had. Neither, at first, did the woman who picked it up.

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That woman is Karen Gutiérrez, a 28-year-old Colombian. She had been in those front-row seats from the third set, cheering loudly for the American alongside a couple of others. When Tiafoe charged towards them after winning the match, arms wide, it was a moment none of them would forget. What happened next, though, ended up becoming one of the unusual fan-player stories at the French Open.

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“The moment he wins the match, Tiafoe runs over to hug all of us who were there. At that moment, he dropped the racket, and I swear I thought he’d left it for us for cheering so hard. So I picked it up and even waited for him to leave the court. He never came back for it,” Gutiérrez told journalist Andres Vargas Peraza.

She took the racket, believing it was a gift, until her boyfriend questioned the gesture. He told her that it was not normal for a player to leave his racket behind like that. She went back to the court to return it, but by then it was empty. Everyone had gone.

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So Gutiérrez started searching through social media, and that is where she found Tiafoe’s Instagram story. The 19th seed had written a note asking for the return of the racket to whoever took it, and offered to give two tickets to his next match as a reward.

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“Unreal atmosphere on court 14 today. But I must say to the fan who took my racket at the end when I was celebrating with y’all. Can I please have it back?” he had written.

During his own post-match interview on TNT Sports, Tiafoe admitted that he lost his racket at the exact moment. After spending nearly five hours on the court, he had now concluded that something was missing after checking his bag on his way off. He was short by one. It wasn’t until after the adrenaline rush had worn off that he realized a fan had taken it, and it took a viral Instagram story to get it together. Gutiérrez, seeing the post and recognizing herself as the person Tiafoe was looking for, reached out to his manager and explained what had happened.

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Tiafoe rewards Karen with autographed sneakers and invites her to training

After Gutiérrez called Tiafoe’s manager and told him what happened, the reunion was quick. She returned the racket, explained that she never intended to steal anything, and the misunderstanding was resolved. Tiafoe sent her a pair of autographed sneakers with a personal message that read: “Thanks Karen.” His team member Brian Kubik posted to confirm the racket was back, writing that the racket had been recovered and adding a laughing note directed at Tiafoe to keep his racket in his hands.

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But that was not the end of the story. Frances Tiafoe invited Gutiérrez to his private training session the following day and gave her two tickets to his upcoming match, the same reward he had originally offered on his Instagram story.

Initially, social media speculated that a racket might have been stolen, but it ultimately turned out to be a complete misunderstanding between a player, experiencing post-match adrenaline after nearly five hours on court, and a fan who believed she had received a memento. Tiafoe’s grace and Gutiérrez’s honesty turned potential scandal into goodwill.

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Tiafoe advances to the third round against Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria on Saturday. Faria, 22, has made a remarkable run, already knocking out Grigor Dimitrov in the first qualifier and Denis Shapovalov and Jan-Lennard Struff in the main draw to reach this stage. It is a significant step up in opposition for Tiafoe, but he arrives with momentum, a full racket bag, and a story that the Roland Garros crowd will not forget any time soon.