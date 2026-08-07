Frances Tiafoe Forced To Retire Mid-Match After Injury Scare at National Bank Open

Frances Tiafoe’s strong 2026 season met with an abrupt halt in Montreal. The 15th seed retired mid-match against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech while trailing 6-2, 2-0, walking off the court after quietly telling his coach that he was in pain.

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According to reports, Tiafoe had told his box “I’m hurting” earlier in the match but chose not to call for a medical timeout before ultimately deciding he could not continue. Rinderknech himself admitted afterwards he was not entirely sure of the specifics.

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“I’m not too sure, he told me it was his wrist, his arm, his elbow. He said he was in a bit of pain. I didn’t necessarily see it during the match. I could see he was perhaps trying to slow the game down, so I thought it was more of a tactic than anything else against me,” Rinderknech said after the match.

The 23rd seed had needed just five aces to Tiafoe’s none to build his lead, a stark contrast to the 21 aces he had struck the previous day in a win over Miomir Kecmanovic, the highest tally by any player in Montreal so far this week. “I can’t complain about winning, even if it’s not the way I would have liked to win. In any case, in the game we played, it was good on my side. That’s positive,” he added.

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The win extends a strong run for the Frenchman on home-adjacent soil, reaching the round of 16 again after two years. He was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz in a hard-fought three-set battle in 2024, and now he finds himself in a similar position, tying his best appearance in the event.

“We French are doing great, we’re very lucky to be here. We’re practically at home. Unfortunately for the tournament and for the fans, the Quebecers and Canadians had a bit of a tough time or some bad luck. I’m really sorry for them. Now, we French can become the home favourites by default. We’re going to try to use that,” he said.

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He advances to face American 28th seed Brandon Nakashima, having beaten fellow Frenchman Titouan Droguet in the previous round.

US Open concerns grow after abrupt retirement

The bigger concern, though, is what this means for Tiafoe just weeks before his home Grand Slam. The American has quietly worked up his best seasons in recent years, sitting at world No. 20 in the rankings with a record of 31-14, including a runner-up finish at the Acapulco Open, a Halle title which saw him defeat Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the all American final, and spirited runs in the fourth round and third round at the French Open and Wimbledon, respectively.

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Just a day before the retirement, he had bounced back from a difficult showing in the first round by defeating 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in three sets, recovering from a set down to close it out 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Tiafoe had expressed himself as optimistic about his season’s progress earlier this week, saying he was “flirting with a monumental result” and credited maturity for the consistency he had been able to show this year.

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Montreal has already seen several withdrawals this week, including third seed Alex de Minaur, hometown hero and world No. 4 Felix Auger Aliassime, Gabriel Diallo and Denis Shapovalov.

For American fans and Tiafoe specifically, an injury that forced a third-round retirement in a trailing finish is a very concerning one indeed. The US Open is just a month away, and if his wrist, arm, or elbow still has some trouble, it could taint a season that’s otherwise shaping up to be one of Tiafoe’s best in years.

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US Open is the most successful Slam for the former world No. 10, being a two-time semifinalist in 2022 and 2024. Whether the issue becomes more serious or not will become clearer in the upcoming few days, but for now, the abrupt retirement offers little reassurance heading into the most important tournament for Frances Tiafoe.