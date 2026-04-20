Frances Tiafoe Joins Taylor Fritz & Others as Madrid Open Withdrawal List Gets Longer

The long list of withdrawals looming over the Madrid Open has claimed another victim, as Frances Tiafoe made a last-minute exit. After a “disappointing” 2025 with 26 wins in 49 matches, the former world No. 10 has made a comeback this season, boasting 17 wins in just four months. He began his clay season in his home country, at the Houston Open, where he reached the semifinals. He then withdrew from his next tournament in Monte-Carlo, and the trend has continued.

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At the time of the announcement, neither the American nor his team provided an official explanation for the withdrawal. The development adds to the miserable build-up to the Madrid Open for tournament organizers, who have now lost a significant number of headline names across both the men’s and women’s draws in the days leading up to play.

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The first big casualties were Carlos Alcaraz, who sustained a right wrist injury during his run at Barcelona, and Novak Djokovic, who is still recuperating from the shoulder injury that has left him out since Indian Wells.

World No. 7 Taylor Fritz is another player who has withdrawn without competing on clay this season. Holger Rune, Sebastian Korda, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Arthur Cazaux, and Kamil Majchrzak came next, with the total number of withdrawals across both tours rising to 17 before the first ball was struck.

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The world No. 19 has been playing well in the clay swing. He had made the semifinals at Houston, losing to Tommy Paul in a three-set thriller. His game—based on explosive first-strike tennis and incredible court coverage—would likely translate well to the slower clay surface in Madrid, and his presence would have added real entertainment value to an otherwise depleted field.

The 28-year-old American has been going through a period of transition in the 2026 season. At the close of 2025, he completely changed his coaching staff, replacing both David Witt and Jordi Arconada, and bringing in Dr Mark Kovacs, a physiologist and biomechanics researcher, at the start of the new year. The change was a conscious reset following a season he described as “average at best,” in which he ended with five straight losses and a ranking that was no longer inside the world’s top 10.

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With Tiafoe out, his spot in the draw is taken by Jesper de Jong. The tournament begins on Wednesday for the men’s draw, and the chaos of the build-up, at least, is now complete.

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However, the back-to-back withdrawals from clay court tournaments do not derail the American’s ultimate goal.

Frances Tiafoe is building towards something despite the setbacks

The Madrid retreat is a disappointment, but it must be put in perspective with an otherwise encouraging 2026. He has a 17-8 season record, a big improvement over the rough 2025, which saw him re-model his entire coaching team.

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What keeps him going, he has clarified, is a long-range goal that is ambitious. In March at the Miami Open, Frances Tiafoe reached a milestone that holds significance for him, becoming the second active American, alongside Taylor Fritz, to achieve it: his 250th ATP Tour victory. After the win, speaking to the Tennis Channel, he was open about his desired destination.

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“I have been around for a while; that is a lot of dubs out here. I want to continue to keep going on that. I want to hit 300 pretty soon here. The goal when I am done is that I would love to be close to 500. That is a big number, so I have got to really put my head down the next few years, but that is the goal for me,” he said.

500 ATP victories is a lofty achievement, with Novak Djokovic leading the pack at 1,170 as an active player.

For a player of Tiafoe’s age and ranking, hitting 500 would require sustained excellence in what remains of his career’s prime years. Missing Madrid does not help that cause, but it does not derail it either.

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The clay season continues. Next are Rome and Roland Garros. The target, which Tiafoe himself has addressed, is not a one-week target but a years-long goal.