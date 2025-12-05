Frances Tiafoe Makes Feelings Clear About Taylor Fritz After Brutal Clash: “Can’t Stand Him”

The crowd at the Charlotte Invitational had barely settled after the final point when Frances Tiafoe threw his head back, a victorious grin spreading across his face. It had been a chaotic, nerve-shredding match – the kind only he and Taylor Fritz seem capable of producing when they’re on opposite sides of the net. Tiafoe’s 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 comeback win wasn’t just another addition to their long rivalry; it was another chapter in a story that began many years before stadium lights and TV cameras.

As he walked toward the net, sweat running down his face, Tiafoe wrapped Fritz in the kind of hug that only comes from years of shared battles. They exchanged a quick laugh, a shrug. Almost like two brothers who’d just fought in the backyard for the hundredth time. Minutes later, standing with a mic in hand and emotions still raw, Tiafoe let the world in on their unfiltered dynamic. “I mean, it’s been amazing… to be honest, I can’t stand him. But truly, it’s been amazing. We’ve played against each other since we were 15. We’re both 30 in a few years. It’s incredible to see the matches we have played against each other from juniors to now.”

But Frances Tifoe didn’t stop there. He dove into their story, one that began long before ATP points and big-stage pressure. “From being great juniors to now being great pros. We’re enjoying our tennis and the year we’ve lot of stories to tell and a lot of memories, all the battles over the years. Yeah, I’m super proud of him and happy to be along the journey for sure.”

On the ATP Tour, together they’ve faced each other eight times, and guess what? Fritz has gotten the better of Tiafoe 7 times. If we go back a dozen years, a couple of 14-year-old boys arrived in Boca Raton, Fla. They were there for the USTA camp as promising youngsters. One was a Black kid from suburban Washington, D.C, son of refugees from Sierra Leone, while the other was a White kid from Southern California, whose parents were former tennis pros. Two different backgrounds, but still their bond grew stronger with every year.

Even during the press conference, Frances Tiafoe spoke about how respectful they have been with each other’s journey despite a bit of trash talk and fun. On this night, ‘Big Foe’ walked away with the win. But what truly stole the show was the honesty – and the affection -behind his playful admission.

But this wasn’t the first time that we’ve seen him speaking about Taylor Fritz. In September 2024, ahead of their US Open semifinal showdown, Tiafoe recalled a few moments of their incredible friendship.

“When I first met him (Fritz), Taylor was an odd cat, a different cat. I definitely wasn’t thinking he was going to do what he’s done. He’s changed his body, like, unbelievable. He’s really talented. He was like a part-time player. He played a couple of times a week, and of course, he’ll tell you, he went to a normal high school. He was a normal kid. Then he started putting more time into it.”

Frances Tiafoe also highlighted the difference in their personalities. “He (Fritz) is like a video gamer, never leaves the room. He’s a goofball. And I’m like, loud, obnoxious at times, but he’s also very funny. He’s got that dry humor, smartass, but at the same time, that’s why we like each other, because we’re so different. That’s why we get along so well. And then, as competitors, we’re very alike. Hate to lose. And we battle hard,”

Their rivalry may have delivered another dramatic finish in Charlotte, but what lingered after the match was the relationship behind it: two American stars who grew up chasing the same future and somehow carved it out side by side. What did Taylor Fritz say about their friendship after the match, though?

Taylor Fritz reflects on his close bond with Frances Tiafoe

While Frances Tiafoe’s thoughts about their friendship made the headlines, Taylor Fritz’s similar response afterward was more subtle but equally meaningful. The American number one has often spoken about the shared experiences that shaped them – Laver Cup locker rooms, national team pressure, exhibition runs, endless training blocks. Their careers have run parallel, pushing each other to raise the ceiling of American tennis. What did he say about their incredible bond after his recent defeat to Tiafoe at the 2025 Charlotte Invitational?

“I mean, Frances (Tiafoe) is one of my closest friends. We’ve known each other for… well over 10 years, as he said. We’ve got a lot of good times, a lot of memories, and yeah, I don’t know, we always kind of get along the way we can both… joke with each other.”

Now, if we shift our focus back to tennis. Frances Tiafoe didn’t have a great outing in 2025. Currently ranked 30th in the world, Tiafoe failed to win even a single title this season. He had a win-loss record of 26-23. So, the 27-year-old tennis star will be keen to bounce back strongly in 2026. Guess what? He has already signed up for the Kooyong Classic exhibition, which will be held a week prior to the 2026 AO.

On the other side, the world number 6, Taylor Fritz, had a win-loss record of 53-23, and he won 2 titles in 2025. Fritz will be seen in action alongside Coco Gauff at the United Cup. Both these players will be keen to gain some momentum before heading to the Australian Open. In Melbourne, they could possibly face each other once again; who knows…

As the 2026 season draws near, one thing feels certain – whether they’re facing each other across the net or standing side by side, Tiafoe and Fritz are writing one of American tennis’s most compelling stories.