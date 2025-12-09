Frances Tiafoe Reacts Wildly After Carlos Alcaraz Gets Shocking Love Confession

Over the years, tennis fans have often surprised ATP and WTA players with marriage proposals on court. From Steffi Graf’s iconic “How much money do you have?” reply at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic receiving one from the Australian crowd earlier this year, these moments always go viral. And as the tennis off-season continues, Carlos Alcaraz became the latest target of a fan proposal, and Frances Tiafoe reacted wildly to that love confession.

Carlos Alcaraz faced Frances Tiafoe at ‘A Racquet at The Rock,’ an exhibition event in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 7. The match was relaxed and entertaining, with Tiafoe defeating the Spaniard 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

During the second set, a male fan suddenly shouted from the stands, “Carlos, will you marry me?” The entire crowd burst into laughter after the unexpected proposal.

What made the moment funnier was Frances Tiafoe’s quick reaction. The American immediately responded with “Hell no.” He jokingly answered on behalf of Alcaraz, who was close to winning the first set at the time. Watch the full video by expanding the tweet:



Perhaps this was not the first time Carlos Alcaraz received a marriage proposal. Fans have shown their admiration for him many times over the past few years.

In 2024, during the ATP Finals in Turin, a fan asked the World No. 1 to marry her while he was signing autographs. The moment went viral as Alcaraz tried to stay composed and continue interacting with the crowd.

A similar incident happened on December 28, 2023, during an exhibition match against Roberto Bautista Agut in Murcia. A fan yelled, “Carlitos, casate conmigo (Carlitos, marry me),” making Alcaraz grin widely before getting back to the match.

Above all, the friendly connection between Alcaraz and Tiafoe was clear throughout the event. Tiafoe’s playful response to the fan proposal showed the strong bond between the two.

And their mutual respect and chemistry on court have been evident before, especially during their memorable interaction at the US Open this year.

Tiafoe delivers hilarious take on Alcaraz’s buzzcut

Carlos Alcaraz made headlines at the US Open this year before hitting a single ball in his opening match against Reilly Opelka. The top seed arrived with a fresh buzzcut, and the look immediately sparked reactions from fans and fellow athletes.

He even talked about it with golf star Rory McIlroy on-site. “Just got a haircut that I struggled with,” Alcaraz told McIlroy in a video shared by the US Open. “I had to start fresh.”

Frances Tiafoe noticed the new hairstyle as soon as he finished his first-round win over Yoshihito Nishioka. In the cooldown gym, the American took a long look at Alcaraz’s haircut and couldn’t resist sharing his honest thoughts. His reaction blended humor, honesty, and genuine friendship.

“It’s definitely terrible. He’s my guy though. It’s funny. I looked at him and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic’. Juan Carlos ‘Mosquito’ was laughing. He was like, ‘Yeah, he’s faster than he already was’. I was like, ‘Well, that’s a problem’,” Tiafoe said. “From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, and prides myself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous. At the end of the day, it’s Carlos, and that’s my guy. But yeah, he needs to get with me. He needs to get with me for sure.”

Tiafoe’s playful critique showed the friendly dynamic between the two players. His comments also highlighted his reputation for sharp grooming and quick humor.

With both stars sharing the spotlight during the preseason, fans now look ahead to a new year where Alcaraz and Tiafoe could make big waves once again.