Frances Tiafoe’s GF Opens Up on Challenges of Being a Black Woman in the Tennis World: “The Workers Entrance Is Over There…”

Racism in tennis did not begin overnight, and many believe its roots trace back through Europe before echoing across American courts. The hostility and aggression Black players often endure still linger in the sport, reviving painful memories from the era of Venus Williams and Serena Williams. Even today, Black athletes continue battling prejudice and silent suppression beyond the baseline. Former players have felt that same cruelty, too, and Ayan Broomfield, the girlfriend of Frances Tiafoe, stands as a painful reminder of that racial abuse.

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Former Division I tennis player Ayan Broomfield, who represented both Clemson University and UCLA, recently opened up about the racial experiences she still faces while attending tournaments. Speaking during an interview with Hard Court, Broomfield explained how these incidents often happen while she is supporting her boyfriend, Frances Tiafoe, at tournaments around the world.

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She recalled moments where staff members immediately assumed she did not belong in restricted tournament areas. Before entering the courts or even the stands, she was often told, “The workers’ entrance is over there.”

Broomfield said she regularly had to explain herself despite already carrying official credentials. “Well, actually, my significant other is about to play on center court in five minutes. I’m in the right line, I promise,” she had to respond.

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Imago Image Credits: Imago

For her, the pain is not always loud or openly aggressive. Instead, she described it as a constant feeling of subtle exclusion that quietly follows many Black people in tennis spaces.

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“And it’s just like… it’s this subtle… it’s just uncomfortable, you know? And people don’t really understand that part of it. It’s not this whole big thing, it’s not that they’re not letting me in. It’s just that little [sense in your head that] you don’t necessarily… [they] don’t think you actually belong.”

Broomfield admitted that those moments slowly become emotionally exhausting over time. Even when nothing openly discriminatory happens, the repeated feeling of being questioned or doubted leaves a lasting impact.

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Reflecting further on the issue, she added, “It’s just not pleasant, it’s not fun. And I think it is because there isn’t enough representation of women of color at the tournament.” Her words echoed frustrations many Black players and figures in tennis have expressed for years.

Like Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Taylor Townsend, and rising talents such as Victoria Mboko and Alycia Parks, Broomfield believes change is necessary, even if progress feels painfully slow.

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She admitted that there is no guaranteed timeline to fully solve these problems inside the sport, but she still feels responsible for trying to improve the environment for future generations.

“I’m trying to fix it, because no one should feel like that. Everyone should feel like they can come to the tournament and be welcomed with open arms. That’s just the goal of my ancestors.”

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Long before today’s stars raised their voices, tennis already had pioneers fighting against racial barriers. Before Serena Williams transformed the sport, Althea Gibson became the first Black player allowed to compete at a major championship, and in 1956, she became the first African American to win one after capturing the French Championships, now known as the French Open.

She later won back-to-back titles at Wimbledon Championships and the U.S. Nationals, now the US Open, in 1957 and 1958.

To honor Gibson’s legacy, the US Open later unveiled a striking 3D logo featuring her silhouette, designed by a Black woman in another historic first for the tournament.

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Yet despite generations of voices from players like Leslie Allen, Zina Garrison, Chanda Rubin, the Williams sisters, and today’s younger stars, many still believe the feeling of oppression continues echoing through tennis culture without a true ending in sight.

Serena Williams addresses the negativity she faced as a Black woman athlete

Speaking in a cover story for Porter by Net-a-Porter in December, Serena Williams reflected on the resilience she developed throughout her extraordinary 27-year professional tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion spoke openly about the negativity she faced as a Black woman inside the sport.

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Williams explained that criticism and hostility became something she learned to live with from a very young age. “Growing up and being black in tennis, it’s just like, well, that comes with negativity. I don’t hear the noise. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

Her rise in professional tennis came during a time when the sport remained overwhelmingly white, and both Serena and Venus Williams often faced harsh public scrutiny. Reports of racial bias and offensive comments followed much of Serena’s legendary career.

Despite everything she endured, Williams believes the environment has improved for younger generations entering the sport today. She admitted that modern players no longer face the same level of openly cruel attacks she experienced during her rise.

“No one’s calling these girls the (things) I was called. People would say we were like men and all this other stuff,” Williams revealed. She later added that she is “so happy that girls nowadays don’t have to go through it as much.”

Still, many incidents in today’s tennis world continue to expose the racial tension that remains beneath the surface. Several Black players have openly discussed moments where prejudice and harmful stereotypes still appear within the sport.

One recent example involved Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open 2025. After Townsend defeated Ostapenko, reports claimed the Latvian player verbally confronted her and called the American “classless” and “uneducated.”

Reacting to the controversy, Naomi Osaka described those comments as “one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport.” Her words immediately resonated across the tennis community.

Townsend herself has experienced painful moments throughout her career. During the summer of 2012, her trainer discovered through medical testing that she had been suffering from anemia, which explained her severe stamina issues on court.

Believing she was finally ready to compete again, Townsend hoped to receive an opportunity to play at the US Open. However, the USTA decided she was still unfit and refused to grant her a wildcard into the main draw. Reflecting on that painful chapter, Townsend later said, “I was fat, and I was Black, so they took away my dream. Or at least they tried.”

Today, Coco Gauff has also emerged as one of the strongest voices advocating for marginalized communities inside and outside sports. During the AO this year, she openly discussed the emotional exhaustion many Black women continue to experience.

“At this point, I feel a bit fatigued talking about it just because of the fact that it is hard being a black woman in this country and having to experience things, even online, and seeing marginalized communities being affected and knowing that I can only donate and speak out. I try my best to do that.”

Alongside voices like Ayan Broomfield, the message remains clear: the fight against racial inequality in tennis continues, and many believe progress must come faster to heal the pain generations of players still carry.