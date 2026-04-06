Frances Tiafoe’s Late Withdrawal Eases Carlos Alcaraz’s Path to Monte Carlo Title Defense

The Monte Carlo Masters is already underway, with Carlos Alcaraz stepping in as defending champion, chasing both the title and the No. 1 ranking under mounting pressure from Jannik Sinner. Yet before the Spaniard even struck a ball, the draw shifted dramatically. Frances Tiafoe’s withdrawal has unexpectedly cleared part of his path. But how?

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Frances Tiafoe, who holds a tight 1-2 H2H record with Carlos Alcaraz, has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters following his semifinal loss to Tommy Paul in Houston, a decision that was largely expected.

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Tiafoe was originally set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16. His withdrawal changes the draw significantly. It removes a potential challenge early on. Another late withdrawal also affected the tournament. Giovanni Mpesthi Perricard pulled out as well. He could have faced Alexander Zverev in the second round.

As things stand, Alcaraz will begin directly in the second round. He will not need to play an opening match. This gives him a slight advantage in terms of energy. In his first match, he will face either Sebastián Báez or Stan Wawrinka. Both present different challenges. The matchup will set the tone for his campaign.

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Imago HOUSTON, TX – APRIL 04: Frances Tiafoe USA in action during the singles semifinals of the Mens Clay Court Championship on April 4, 2026 at River Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: APR 04 US Men s Clay Court Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260404113

The round of 16 now looks different due to the withdrawal. Possible opponents now include Tomás Martín Etcheverry, Grigor Dimitrov, or Terence Atmane. Each brings a unique style to the court.

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If Alcaraz advances further, the quarterfinal stage will be tougher. He could face Alexander Bublik, Jiri Lehecka, Alejandro Tabilo, or Tallon Griekspoor. The level rises sharply at that point.

The semifinals could be even more demanding. Potential opponents include Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Miñaur, Valentin Vacherot, or Jakub Mensik. A clash with Jannik Sinner also remains possible in the final.

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Alcaraz enters as the defending champion which means 1,000 ranking points are at stake. The pressure is high from the very beginning.

If he goes deep into the tournament, he can hold on to the No. 1 ranking. But an early exit, even at the quarterfinal stage, could shift the balance. Sinner could capitalize, especially after his strong Sunshine Double run.

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As Carlos Alcaraz readies for his opening match, he has opened up about his deep emotional connection to the surface, a factor that could shape his performance in coming days.

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Carlos Alcaraz is excited for the return to clay court tournaments

In 2025, Carlos Alcaraz began his clay season on a similer note like this year. He suffered back-to-back defeats to Jack Draper at Indian Wells and David Goffin in Miami. Those losses raised questions about his form.

However, everything changed once he arrived in the Principality. From that point, Alcaraz won 33 of his next 34 matches. It was a remarkable turnaround. Clay has always suited his game. He has won 84.4% of his matches on the surface. That places him among the best in history.

Only Rafael Nadal and Bjorn Borg have better winning percentages. Nadal stands at 90.5%, while Borg holds 86.1%. That context highlights how strong Alcaraz is on clay.

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This makes the clay season a key opportunity for him. It allows him to reset after a third-round loss in Miami to Sebastian Korda. The surface naturally brings out his strengths.

Returning to the Monte Carlo Masters this year, Alcaraz expressed clear excitement. He spoke openly about how much he missed playing on clay. His words reflected genuine emotion.

“I’m just really, really happy to be back here in Monte-Carlo, the first tournament of the clay season, at least for me, which is great,” Alcaraz told ATP Media Thursday. “I just missed it so much to be honest. I’m going to try to enjoy as much as I can this beautiful surface, this beautiful tournament. It’s great.”

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He also explained his deep connection to the surface. Clay has been part of his journey since childhood. It shaped his early development as a player.

“I started playing tennis on clay courts. I grew up playing on clay courts. I started playing at four and I just [didn’t] touch a hard court until eight years old, and I just touched it barely, so I was always on clay courts,” Alcaraz said.

“That’s why I got the feeling of playing the clay season, and when the clay season is over, you have to wait almost one year to play again. So it’s a really long period of time, at least for me.”

Now, as he prepares for the tournament, the situation looks slightly favorable. Frances Tiafoe is no longer in his path. That removes a potential challenge.

The bigger question remains about his form. After a dip during the Sunshine Double, consistency is under scrutiny. Still, his record on clay suggests he can respond strongly.