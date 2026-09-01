Frances Tiafoe Sets Rare Record At US Open After Tough Round One Win

Frances Tiafoe required four hours and five sets just to make it past the first round, but when he left the Louis Armstrong Stadium, he had accomplished something that no other man in the sport is doing right now.

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Frances Tiafoe has won 22 consecutive Grand Slam first-round games after his win today. The American, who was the 11th seed, achieved the milestone by beating his compatriot Martin Damm in a match that lasted well into the early morning hours, ending at 12:50 AM.

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This streak started back in Wimbledon 2021 and spanned all four Grand Slam tournaments, on various types of courts. Damm fired 28 aces and pushed the match to nearly four full hours, but Tiafoe still won, thus increasing the streak that now makes him stand out from all other men because of an extra match.

However, this difference became huge just a few hours before Tiafoe’s own match ended, as Novak Djokovic was defeated in the first round for the first time since the 2006 Australian Open. His streak of 78 consecutive first-round Grand Slam victories, which is the longest streak ever achieved in the Open Era, was broken by Mariano Navone from Argentina in five sets.

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With the defeat of Djokovic, Tiafoe became the lone player with an active streak because no one else at the tournament had an active streak that was remotely close to Tiafoe’s. This made his early first-round loss at the US Open all the more shocking when compared to the streak he had previously set.

The next player on this list is Carlos Alcaraz, who has his own streak of 21 Grand Slam first-round wins under his belt coming into the tournament. One loss in any future opening rounds will give Tiafoe clear possession of the record without anyone being anywhere near catching him.

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The American player reached the US Open with plenty of momentum behind him, having reached the final of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati a few weeks prior.

In such a way, Tiafoe’s success in the first-round match can be perceived not as a lucky coincidence but rather as a continuation of his usual approach in Slams tournaments for the past four consecutive years.

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Tiafoe’s next competitor, Rei Sakamoto from Japan, also won his way to the round in five sets, defeating Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

At the moment, Sakamoto is ranked fourth in the PIF ATP Next Gen Race, which means that his winning streak will be put to the test yet again by an experienced grinder.

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Tiafoe Reflects On Another Gritty Survival At Flushing Meadows

Tiafoe’s win over Damm was part of a trend he has been following throughout the season, clinching it 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and he talked about precisely this right after the match ended.

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“You can’t win the tournament in the first round, but you can for sure lose it, so I’m happy to see another day,” Tiafoe said in his on-court interview following the win.

The statement mirrored the game, during which Damm’s 28 aces and attacking approach constantly threatened to end Tiafoe’s evening early.

“The last two sets I just wanted to be tough. I was like, ‘If I can get one break and take care of my serve, I’m still in it,'” Tiafoe said. “I’ve won a lot of matches I shouldn’t have this year, and today is a testament to that.”

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This is consistent with what the actual tennis season for the American has been like, considering his progression to the Cincinnati final just weeks before this event. Tiafoe’s record against Damm also became 2-0 as he managed to win against the 22-year-old in the second round of the US Open last year.