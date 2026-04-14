Francisco Cerundolo’s Classy Gesture Draws Loud Applause From Munich Crowd

Fair play in tennis is built on raw integrity, where players honor rules, respect rivals, and make honest calls even against themselves. These “Unwritten Rules” carry the soul of the sport, grounded in empathy and quiet respect between competitors. At the BMW Open in Munich, that spirit came alive as Francisco Cerundolo delivered a pure, classy gesture that drew powerful applause from a moved crowd.

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Fair play once again took center stage when Francisco Cerundolo faced Sumit Nagal in the Round of 32. The moment unfolded in the second set with Cerundolo leading 2-0.

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Nagal stepped up to serve, but the umpire immediately called the ball out. It seemed like a routine decision, one that would usually pass without debate.

However, Cerundolo walked to the mark and pointed out that the ball had actually landed in. His intervention changed the call, and the umpire awarded Nagal the first service point.

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What followed elevated the moment beyond rules. Nagal approached the net and initiated a discussion, requesting a video review to settle the situation. The replay told a different story. It showed clearly that the ball had, in fact, landed out, contradicting Cerundolo’s earlier call.

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Even then, Cerundolo chose integrity over advantage. He still offered Nagal a first serve, a gesture that drew loud applause from the German crowd.

Despite that moment of sportsmanship, the match moved forward decisively. Cerundolo maintained control and won 6-2, 6-2, claiming 75% of his first-serve points and converting four of ten break chances.

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Such gestures are not new to tennis. Over the years, players have stepped beyond the rulebook to uphold the spirit of fairness in crucial moments.

One iconic example came in 2018 at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. Roger Federer, facing Robin Haase, hit what looked like an ace while leading in the third set.

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There was no outcall, but Federer chose honesty over advantage. Another powerful moment came in 2021 at the French Open against Marin Cilic. With the match tied and tension high in a third-set tiebreak, Federer stopped play to correct a wrong call, handing Cilic the point.

Very few players overturn decisions in such critical moments. Most act when comfortably ahead, but Federer did it at 1-1 in a deciding tiebreak, putting Cilic ahead 1-0, proving once again that tennis, at its core, survives on integrity and the human spirit behind it.

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Carlos Alcaraz calls a fault on himself during the Roland Garros fourth-round match

A well-documented fair play moment from Carlos Alcaraz, the 2025 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award winner, came at Roland Garros last year. It unfolded during his fourth-round match against Ben Shelton in a high-pressure situation.

The moment arrived early in the second set. Serving at 7-6(8), 0-0, 30/30, Alcaraz moved forward aggressively to finish the point at the net.

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He placed a volley into the open court, seemingly ending the rally. Shelton reacted quickly and fired a powerful cross-court forehand that forced Alcaraz into a full stretch.

The Spaniard reached the ball and made contact, appearing to hit a clean winner. The point was initially awarded to him, and everything seemed settled.

But Alcaraz immediately stepped in to correct the situation. He informed the umpire that he had lost his grip on the racquet mid-stretch and had made contact with the ball while it was no longer in his hand.

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According to the rules, that meant the point should go to Shelton. It was a rare admission, especially at such a crucial stage of the match.

Speaking later, Alcaraz revealed his thought process. “You know, I have to say, I thought, ‘OK, I could not say anything,’ but I would have felt guilty if I didn’t say anything about it,” he said.

His honesty in that moment stood out. It reinforced his growing reputation not just as a champion, but as a player who values integrity above advantage.

A similar display came again this year at the Australian Open. During a tense quarterfinal, his opponent, Alex De Minaur, was penalized with a time violation while serving.

Instead of accepting the point, Alcaraz intervened. He told the chair umpire that he was not ready to receive the serve, making the penalty unfair.

“I wasn’t ready, so the penalty shouldn’t count,” he said, ensuring the match continued on equal terms. The crowd responded with applause, recognizing the significance of the gesture.

Commentators praised him for choosing honesty over advantage, and alongside moments like Francisco Cerundolo’s recent act, it shows how tennis continues to thrive on integrity, where fair play often matters more than wins and losses.