French Open 2026 Qualifiers Face First Interruption Due to Rain

The French Open has been thrown into chaos on the first day of the qualifiers. Several matches have faced interruptions due to rain and have been delayed as a result. This includes the matches between Sinja Kraus and Celine Neaf, Ekaterine Gorgodze and Tamara Zidansek, Elizara Yaneva and Irina- Camilia Begu, Maja Chawalinska and Alice Rame, and finally the clash between Dan Evans and Daniel Jade.

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The match between Evans and Jade was truly a unique one, as while the former is the oldest player in the men’s qualification draw at 35 years of age, the latter is the youngest at the age of 17. Jade had won the first set 6-4 before the rain suspended the match during the second set.

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If the weather continues to interrupt matches, the tournament’s entire schedule will have to be adjusted. With a total of 256 players participating in the Grand Slam, both the organizers and the fans will be hoping that the matches conclude smoothly as the tournament progresses further.

It has been raining in Paris over the past few days, and it has even led to multiple matches being delayed or suspended during the recently concluded WTA 125 event. This includes the final between Madison Keys and Diane Parry that had to be stopped for hours due to the rain. The match was only in its first set with Keys trailing 2-3 when the action came to an abrupt halt.

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Not just the players, but the fans also decided to leave the court as it continued to pour down for hours. The match was eventually resumed during the later hours of the day and saw Parry win the title after Keys was forced to retire in the second set due to a groin issue. The American was leading the match 6-3, 3-3, but physical issues denied her of her first singles title triumph this season.

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There are still a massive number of French Open qualifying matches that are scheduled to take place later in the day. With light rain forecasted for the remainder of the day and on Tuesday as well, the Grand Slam can very well be off to a chaotic start.