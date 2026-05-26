French Open Chaos Erupts as ATP Star Forces Umpire to Overturn Wrong Call

After undergoing unprecedented surgery involving a deceased donor’s Achilles tendon, Thanasi Kokkinakis returned to the French Open with extraordinary courage and stunned home favorite Terence Atmane. Yet the comeback unfolded through a brutal five-set war filled with chaos, tension, and rule twists rarely witnessed on a tennis court.

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The tension inside Court 6 exploded when Thanasi Kokkinakis fired down a huge ace while leading 5-2 during a crucial stage of the match. Frenchman Terence Atmane immediately disputed the call, forcing the chair umpire to climb down and inspect the clay mark personally.

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After checking the mark, the chair umpire initially ruled the serve a fault, triggering confusion and frustration on court. But moments later, following further inspection and a lengthy discussion involving Kokkinakis, Atmane, and the official, the point was ultimately awarded to the Aussie.

That decision instantly ignited the Paris crowd. Loud whistles and boos echoed around the stadium as fans voiced their anger during the heated confrontation.

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The atmosphere remained tense even after the ruling was finalized. The boos continued pouring down from the stands, forcing Kokkinakis to delay his next serve while the noise slowly settled across the court.

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Yet despite the emotional chaos and hostile atmosphere, the former world No. 65 somehow stayed mentally composed. What followed became one of the most dramatic comeback victories of the opening round at Roland Garros.

After fighting back from a breakdown in the deciding set, the Australian eventually defeated Terence Atmane in a brutal 4-hour and 18-minute marathon. Exhausted and overwhelmed with emotion, Kokkinakis collapsed onto the Paris clay after sealing the victory.

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The 6-7(5), 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 triumph represented far more than just another first-round win. For Kokkinakis, it symbolized survival after years of devastating injuries, surgeries, and repeated setbacks that nearly derailed his entire career.

The result also carried extra significance because it came in only his 3rd tournament appearance since last year’s AO. Considering the physical struggles he endured over recent seasons, the magnitude of the victory became even more emotional.

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Kokkinakis underwent major pectoral surgery in February last year, forcing him away from competition for almost an entire year.

He eventually returned this January in Adelaide, where he managed to win a match before withdrawing ahead of his second-round clash. Later, he appeared only briefly in doubles at the AO before disappearing from competition once again.

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Meanwhile, the controversial line-call incident once again intensified growing debates surrounding the lack of Electronic Line Calling (ELC) at the French Open. Several matches throughout the tournament have already faced tense interruptions and emotional disputes, leaving players, officials, and fans divided over the ongoing officiating controversies on the Paris clay.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert erupts during heated French Open line-calling controversy

While the controversial line judges dispute during Kokkinakis’s match already sparked heavy debate, opening day at the French Open delivered another heated moment on Court Simonne-Mathieu. This time, the tension involved French veteran Pierre-Hugues Herbert during his dramatic first-round clash against Lorenzo Sonego.

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The emotional confrontation unfolded during the deciding fifth set with Herbert already under immense pressure. Facing a break point while trailing 0-1, the 35-year-old believed Sonego’s shot had clearly landed outside the line.

Convinced the call was wrong, Herbert instantly challenged the decision and immediately turned toward the chair umpire, demanding intervention.

The umpire eventually climbed down from the chair to inspect the mark left on the court personally. After a brief inspection, however, the umpire ruled the ball in. That verdict immediately triggered furious protests from Herbert, who completely lost faith in the decision and could not contain his frustration any longer.

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Herbert erupted emotionally in front of the home crowd as the atmosphere inside the stadium became increasingly hostile. “You had the wrong mark anyway; it was on the line,” Herbert shouted angrily while continuing to challenge the official’s judgment during the heated exchange.

But Herbert did not stop there. “No! You’re gonna see it. Look at me in the eyes. You’re gonna see it. It’s gonna be out. And you’re gonna be really, if you don’t say sorry after that one, I’ll never speak to you again. You don’t even imagine,” Herbert added.

The confrontation only intensified growing concerns surrounding officiating standards at this year’s Roland Garros. Back-to-back line-call controversies during major matches have now pushed the debate around ECL back into the spotlight.

Without ECL in place, attention will now remain firmly fixed on how the French Open manages future disputes involving line judges and chair umpires.