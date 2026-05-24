Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeTennis

French Open Conditions Wreak Havoc as One Star Retires & Other Faces Serious Health Issue

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ansh Sharma

Share:

Link Copied!

May 24, 2026 | 8:29 AM EDT

HomeTennis

French Open Conditions Wreak Havoc as One Star Retires & Other Faces Serious Health Issue

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ansh Sharma

Share:

Link Copied!

May 24, 2026 | 8:29 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The main draw of the French Open finally commenced on Sunday, May 24, after the conclusion of the dramatic qualifying rounds. While the rainy conditions in Paris had become a major problem during the first few days of the qualifiers, the weather had gotten significantly hotter by the time the main draw arrived. With the temperature soaring as high as 33°C in the French capital on Sunday, some players just weren’t able to handle the hot conditions on the court. 

The first player who faced problems on the court was Gabriel Diallo. He took on James Duckorth in the first round, and it is safe to say that the match didn’t quite go his way. Diallo lost the first set 3-6 and then trailed 1-4 in the second set. Having struggled with a lingering back injury for most of the clay swing, it appeared that the Canadian’s physical issues were back when he took an off-court medical timeout. Though Diallo did return to the court, he wasn’t able to continue playing and was forced to retire from the match due to injury problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur Gea was another player who had a forgettable day at the office on the opening day of the French Open’s main draw. He took on World No. 15, Karen Khachanov, and faced an unexpected issue when he was serving at 1-4 in the first set. Turns out that Gea wanted to take an emergency bathroom break mid-game. As the game lingered on and got leveled at 40-40, things became desperate for the Frenchman, and he couldn’t help but take a medical timeout soon after.

“I’ve got the runs, I need to go to the bathroom, I can’t move anymore, I’m gonna sh*t on the court,” Gea was heard saying during the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things wouldn’t get any better for Gea after the medical timeout, as he would go on to lose the first set 3-6. He gave a great fight to Khachanov in the second set and took it to a tiebreaker. However, the Russian eventually prevailed and clinched the second set 7-6. Khachanov would finish the match with a dominant display in the third set and won it 6-0 to advance into the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

It certainly was a great start to the French Open campaign for Khachanov, who hasn’t been able to impress much in the clay-court season so far. He has a win-loss record of 7-5 on clay so far this season and will be aiming to make a deep run at Roland Garros so that he can end the swing on a positive note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Ansh Sharma

192 Articles

Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Pranav Venkatesh

ADVERTISEMENT