French Open Controversy Erupts as Elena Rybakina’s Nationality Is Shockingly Changed

World No. 2, Elena Rybakina, made a solid start to her French Open campaign by defeating Veronika Erjavec 6-2, 6-2. However, at the end of the match, the fans were left confused, with the match result as well as Rybakina’s nationality.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the match, the people in charge of the scoreboard graphics at the French Open made a major error during the match. Not only did they change the score of the match, but they also changed the nationalities of both players. At one stage, the scoreboard showed Rybakina winning the first two sets 6-1, 6-0, respectively, and leading the third set 2-1, even though the actual score was entirely different. On top of this, it also displayed the Spanish flag in front of Rybakina’s name, even though she hails from Kazakhstan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Erjavec had an American flag in front of her name even though she hails from Slovenia. The scoreboard also showed Rybakina as the 27th seed of the tournament, even though she is ranked No. 2. To put it simply, almost everything that the scoreboard displayed was wrong.

Technological glitches like this aren’t expected to take place in major tournaments like the French Open. While it doesn’t happen regularly, the crowd was shocked by the number of errors that the scoreboard displayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, the French Open has been known as the Grand Slam that has resisted using new and advanced technology. For context, the tournament still relies on human line judges even though the other Grand Slams have already moved on to Electronic Line Calling (ELC). With there being no electronic system, players cannot challenge line calls and have no choice but to accept the umpire’s ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of using computerized tracking, both the players and umpires check the marks that the ball leaves on the clay in order to determine whether a shot is in or out. The Grand Slam has repeatedly resisted the use of automated systems and has preserved the traditions that the tournament has been built upon.

With the French Tennis Federation (FFT) having previously stated that they want to keep line judges for as long as they can, it is unlikely that the Grand Slam will move on to the ELC anytime soon, showing their resistance to technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Federation is yet to provide a reasoning for the slip-ups, this isn’t the first time that a technical glitch has left fans baffled at this year’s French Open. Although the Roland Garros tech team did not directly have anything to do with this, it came as a shock when the tournament’s men’s draw appeared on the ATP’s official website even though the qualifiers hadn’t concluded yet.

French Open men’s draw got leaked early due to a technical glitch

Though the tournament’s men’s draw was scheduled to be revealed on May 21, Thursday, the full bracket had surprisingly appeared on the ATP’s website on Wednesday. Both halves of the draw were available for everyone to see, with seeded players, qualifiers, and first-round matchups in the full 128-player bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made the glitch interesting was the timing in particular. Though the qualifying rounds were underway, the main draw and lucky losers were yet to be finalized, a full 128-player bracket still appeared on the website with qualifiers already slotted into specific positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago The French Open Roland Garros is one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, currently held in Paris on the courts of the local tennis complex, Roland Garros. The tournament is organized by the French Tennis Federation. The playing surface is a clay variant. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxRUS

The structural irregularities in the leaked drawing only added to the confusion. It is well-known that seedings run from 1 to 32 at Grand Slams. This type of placement ensures no two-seeded players meet before the first three rounds. However, players were assigned seeding numbers well beyond 32 in the leaked draw that appeared on the website.

This is something that is structurally impossible under Grand Slam seeding rules. This also made it clear that the draw wasn’t finalized by any means. The fans also realized this and pointed out that the seeding looked glitched. “Obviously a glitch, look at the possible second-round matches. The seeds can’t be matched,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

With two major technical glitches having already occurred in the first week of the French Open, the tournament organizers will look to avoid any such mistakes as the tournament progresses.