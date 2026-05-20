French Open Drama: Sloane Stephens Prevails, David Goffin Bids Goodbye and Two Grand Slam Icons Crash Out

The French Open has already produced several dramatic moments in its opening days. The qualifiers were off to a rocky start as rain delayed or suspended several matches on the first and second days. The Grand Slam had a stacked qualifier list with many known names in the mix. From an emotional goodbye to some shock exits, the qualifying rounds delivered drama and entertainment.

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One of the notable players to have survived the first two rounds of qualifying is Sloane Stephens. The American has managed to make a strong start to her French Open campaign.

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Sloane Stephens sails into the third round of qualifying

Currently ranked No. 361 on the WTA circuit, Stephens had defeated her compatriot Carol Lee 6-3, 6-2 in the first qualifier. The 33-year-old then went on to get the better of Lisa Pigato 6-4, 6-1 to advance into the third and final round of qualifying.

Stephens has been brilliant in her first two matches and hasn’t dropped a set so far. The only one who now stands between her and the main draw is Leyre Romero Gormaz. The two are set to lock horns on Thursday.

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David Goffin’s final French Open campaign comes to an emotional end

David Goffin‘s journey at his last Roland Garros was brought to an end by Toby Samuel in the second round of qualifying. The Belgian triumphed 6-3, 6-1 in the first round over Tseng Chun-hsin, but failed to continue his momentum.

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Goffin did make a strong start against Samuel and won the first set 7-5. Samuel won the next two sets 6-3, 6-3 to complete the comeback.

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After the match, an emotional Goffin reflected on his memorable time at the French Open. He remarked that the crowd has always welcomed him like a prince and the people have treated him as one of their own.

“There is a bit of everything, it’s pure happiness. There have been magnificent matches, magnificent courts, superb atmospheres. I have always been welcomed here as one of your own, as a champion, as a prince. Thank you very much. It has always been a special tournament for me; I almost started here. I played my best matches on the Suzanne-Lenglen court. I gave it my all two days ago and today. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough today, but it was still pure happiness to play on that court,” he said during his post-match interview.

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Bianca Andreescu bows out in the qualifiers

In one of the most shocking results of the French Open so far, Bianca Andreescu has been knocked out in the second round of qualifying by Viktoria Hruncakova. The Canadian was among the qualifiers expected to make it to the main draw, but her campaign has come to an unexpected end.

Andreescu had started her campaign on a high and had defeated Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard 6-3, 6-2. She had taken the lead in the match against Hruncakova as well, but ended up fumbling it completely and suffered a 7-6, 4-6, 4-6 loss.

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Karolina Pliskova also gets knocked out in the second qualifying round

The former World No. 1 suffered a major upset against Marina Bassols Ribera in the second qualifier. She was defeated 3-6, 2-6 in what was quite a disappointing performance. All the credit goes to Ribera, who kept her French Open hopes alive.

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Pliskova was expected to reach the main draw of the Grand Slam following her impressive quarterfinal and R16 runs in Madrid and Rome, respectively. However, she has exited the tournament without even reaching the final match of qualifying. The veteran will now be aiming to turn things around in the grass swing.