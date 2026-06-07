French Open Final: Who Will Hand the Trophy to Alexander Zverev or Flavio Cobolli?

Last year, Jannik Sinner stood on the brink of history, only to watch it slip away after failing to convert three match points against Carlos Alcaraz in what became an unforgettable French Open classic. The current world No. 1 had dreamed of ending a 49-year wait and becoming the first man from his country since Adriano Panatta in 1976 to lift the trophy in Parisian clay. And with this year’s final now just hours away, Flavio Cobolli carries the hopes of Italy and has the opportunity to receive the trophy from the fellow Italian legend.

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For the first time in their careers, either the second seed Alexander Zverev or 10th seed Flavio Cobolli will leave Paris as a Grand Slam champion. The winner will receive the prestigious Coupe des Mousquetaires from Adriano Panatta.

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The moment carries special significance for Italian tennis as well. It comes exactly 50 years after Panatta lifted the famous trophy himself on the clay courts of the French Open.

Back in 1976, the Italian arrived in Paris with a clear objective. He wanted to finally win the French Open after years of coming close. Despite making his tournament debut in 1969 he enjoyed several strong runs yet had never managed to advance beyond the semi-finals.

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As the eighth seed, Panatta entered the tournament determined to change that. He showed remarkable resilience throughout the event and refused to surrender, even when facing difficult situations.

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His campaign began with a dramatic first-round clash against Czechoslovakia’s Pavel Hut’ka. However later, he defeated the likes of Jun Kuki, Jiri Hrebec, Zeljko Franulovic, Bjorn Borg, Eddie Dibbs before reaching the final.

However, facing another American, Harold Solomon, in the final match, Panatta won the first two sets and moved closer to history. Although Solomon claimed the third set, the Italian remained composed and captured the fourth set 7-6 to secure the 1976 Roland Garros title.

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Panatta, however, never won another Grand Slam singles crown in his career, but he became one of the greatest figures in Italian tennis history. He remained the last Italian man to win a major singles title until the current top seed Jannik Sinner captured the AO back in 2024.

Now, as Panatta prepares to watch Cobolli from the sidelines and potentially hand over the trophy himself if he went on to win, the 75-year-old’s deep connection to Roland Garros remains as strong as ever.

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Adriano Panatta hoped to present the French Open trophy to Jannik Sinner

Adriano Panatta had originally hoped to hand the French Open trophy to Jannik Sinner this year. The Italian legend had done exactly that earlier in Rome a month ago and believed another special moment could await in Paris.

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However, those plans changed when the current top seed suffered a shock 2nd-round defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo. His early exit ended Italy’s hopes of seeing the world No. 1 lift the Roland Garros trophy this year.

However, today, Panatta could still have the opportunity to present the trophy to an Italian champion. With Flavio Cobolli reaching the championship match, that possibility remains very much alive.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport on 4th of June, Panatta admitted he would be delighted if that scenario became reality. “I would be very pleased and I would be proud of it, but I am already really happy that there is certainly one in the final that I can admire from the stands, whoever it is…”

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The former French Open champion also reflected on his enduring relationship with Roland Garros. “There are places that stay inside forever: for me Paris is one of those. I had the honor of receiving an invitation with beautiful words from the director Amélie Mauresmo and the President Gilles Moretton, whom I thank again. It is a privilege to still feel such a strong connection with Roland Garros which is very special to me.”

Panatta also revealed that he never completely lost faith in the Italian contingent after Sinner’s sudden exit. He believed there were still players who were capable of making a deep run in the tournament.

“And in any case, I had said it even after Jannik’s elimination that there were other Italian guys with what it takes to do very well. Now I hope so. And if he were a Roman… history would repeat itself”.

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The last time the Italian legend presented the trophy after the men’s Roland Garros final was back in 2016, when Novak Djokovic defeated Andy Murray to win the Roland Garros title.

Now, with the championship match between Alexander Zverev and fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli only hours away, attention turns once again to Court Philippe-Chatrier as the tennis world waits to see who will receive the famous trophy from the Italian legend.