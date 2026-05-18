French Open Introduces Major Security Measures and Warns Fans About Fraudulent Practices

Back in 2024, robbers targeted Roland Garros, climbing fences and breaking into offices, stealing $12,799 in cash and $23,271 in jewelry. Even in 2023, thieves ransacked Lucas Pouille’s Rennes apartment during his doubles match, making off with $6,98,142 in luxury watches and valuables. Shaken by these incidents, French Open authorities have now taken decisive action before the tournament started, issuing warnings and reinforcing security to protect players, staff, and fans alike.

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The Roland-Garros Stadium gates open at 10 am, except on Monday, May 18, to Wednesday, May 20, when gates open at 9 am. The tournament advises arriving early, as security procedures may require waiting before entry.

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The stadium has a secure outer perimeter to ensure the safety of all attendees. To gain access, visitors must pass through three mandatory checkpoints: PPO Auteuil, PPO Molitor, and PPO Boulogne.

Dropping people off outside the stadium on public roads is strictly forbidden and dangerous. Instead, express drop-off points are available near each controlled entry point to facilitate safe arrivals.

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Imago Press conference Roland Garros 2026 the trophies at the French Open 2026, Mens Singles Coupe des Mousquetaires and Womens Singles Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen during the press conference Roland Garros 2026 at Roland Garros Stadium, Paris April 16.2026 – France Paris Roland Garros Stadium France Copyright: xAntonioxBorgax

Attendees are encouraged to avoid bringing unnecessary bags. Only bags with a capacity of 15 liters or less will be permitted inside the stadium.

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All other bags and forbidden items must be deposited at the left-luggage areas before passing through the checkpoints. Forbidden items include camcorders, video cameras, helmets over 20 cm, camera lenses, selfie sticks, bags over 15 liters, alcohol, bottles, glass containers, and ice packs.

Additional prohibited items include drugs, hoverboards, gyropodes, strollers, roller skates, scooters, bicycles, horns, banners, flags larger than 100×100 cm, flag shafts, musical instruments, weapons, fireworks, sharp-edged objects, and dangerous substances. Only assistance or guide dogs are allowed.

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At entry, there are two levels of security checks. The first involves visual inspection of jackets and permitted bags, while the second includes body searches.

To help security staff, attendees should open their bags and jackets before presenting them for inspection. Keeping your ticket ready and having proof of identity available will also streamline access.

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For the 2026 event, a refuge area has been set up in an isolated room in the infirmary of Suzanne-Lenglen Court (L4). This space ensures the safety and care of victims of gender-based or se*ual violence, as well as any witnesses, with medical providers trained in these matters.

The refuge area is designed to listen to victims, welcome them in a safe environment, provide information on next steps, and refer them to specialist services such as the Ma Sécurité app, the France Victimes network, and the national victim support number, 116 006.

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While general public ticket sales remained open until December 17 last year, the Roland-Garros team has recently observed an increase in fraudulent activity and illegal ticket resales for the 2026 edition.

The tournament emphasizes that tickets can only be purchased through the official tournament website. For trips to Porte d’Auteuil or hospitality sales, purchases must be made via the FFT and its authorized agencies.

Once again, the tournament warns attendees to remain vigilant against fraud and the black market and to rely exclusively on official Roland-Garros websites for tickets. From March 31, tickets for the opening week on the outer courts went on general sale, available on a first-come, first-served basis, without a ballot. These Grounds Pass tickets sell quickly.

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With all safety measures in place, the tournament officially began on May 18. The complete security protocol has been shared with the public to ensure a safe, organized, and enjoyable experience for everyone attending the 2026 Roland-Garros edition.

Roland-Garros makes history as the first Grand Slam to permit wearables

In a welcoming move for players, the French Open will allow athletes to use connected devices to collect biometric data during the 2026 tournament. This is a first for Grand Slam tennis.

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Roland-Garros tournament director Amélie Mauresmo confirmed that players competing across all 24 events at the 2026 French Open will be permitted to wear wearables and connected devices during matches.

The pilot program represents a significant shift in Grand Slam policy and is expected to extend to Wimbledon and the US Open later this year. “We want to provide the players with the best possible experience, and we listen to their requests,” Mauresmo said during the pre-tournament press conference.

“Once again, the aim is to improve players’ performance,” she added, emphasizing that the decision is designed to support athletes at the highest level.

This policy change is a major development for tennis’s most prestigious tournaments. Just four months ago at the 2026 AO, stars including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Aryna Sabalenka were required to remove their Whoop bands before matches under existing Grand Slam regulations.

In addition, this year’s tournament schedule has been divided strategically to maximize the experience for crowds.

Qualifying rounds (May 18–23) offer a rare opportunity for fans. While big crowds generally do not attend these matches, the event has grown in popularity. Visitors can watch some of the world’s best players compete on the same courts with minimal crowds. Tickets are very cheap, and in some cases, free.

The first week on weekdays (May 25–29) is considered the best value in professional tennis, according to many attendees. Dozens of matches run simultaneously across all courts, with top players appearing on outer courts in the early rounds. A Grounds Pass allows fans to get close to the action.

Weekends during the first week are busier and more expensive, but the atmosphere intensifies. It is ideal for fans seeking the energy of a large crowd.

During the second week, the draw narrows, stakes rise, and most matches are held on show courts with reserved tickets. The atmosphere on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen during the quarter-finals and semi-finals is widely regarded as among the best in tennis.

Night sessions, introduced in 2021, feature a single premium match on Philippe-Chatrier starting after 8:15 pm, with tickets sold separately.

For 2026, a special event called “Gaël & Friends” will take place on Thursday, May 21, the last day of qualifying. Conceived by Gaël Monfils, the evening blends sport and pop culture, although Opening Week daytime tickets do not grant access.

With Roland-Garros just around the corner, are you excited for the year’s second Grand Slam? Share your thoughts in the comments below.