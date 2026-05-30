French Open: Novak Djokovic-Joao Fonseca Clash Rated Above Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz Final by Ex-Pro

For five hours and twenty-nine unforgettable minutes, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz turned Court Philippe-Chatrier into a theatre of drama last year, producing a classic that seemed impossible to top. Sinner stood on the brink of the title before Alcaraz mounted a stunning escape, saving 3 match points and stealing victory from the jaws of defeat. Yet now, according to former French international Laurent Rochette, that legendary ‘Sincaraz’ showdown has been eclipsed by Joao Fonseca’s breathtaking 2026 French Open win over Novak Djokovic.

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“Haven’t we seen the best match at Roland‐Garros in years and years? (Translated from French)” Laurent Rochette asked while sharing his thoughts on Instagram.

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The former ace was clearly amazed by what he had just watched. As he walked through the fields while shooting the video, struggling to hide his excitement about the quality of tennis on display.

“Personally, I think that this Djoko Fonseca is above the Sinner‐Alcaraz in terms of level of play, very much. There was a scenario that was completely hallucinating. There was a completely lunar level of play.”

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It was a bold statement considering the reputation of last year’s Roland Garros final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. However, Rochette later explained why he felt the Djokovic-Fonseca epic battle was even better.

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“I haven’t seen a match with such a high level of play. I haven’t seen a match with so much quality in everything, all the time, for 4 hours and 50 minutes. It was just an incredible match. And I’m so happy to have been able to witness this match. On the other hand, we will be very, very clear. There is the Big 3 and there is the rest of the world.”

The match itself certainly delivered plenty of drama on the court. Just like many memorable classics in Grand Slams, momentum shifted several times throughout the contest.

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At one stage, Fonseca found himself trailing by two sets in the match. The Brazilian was staring at defeat and needed something special to keep his hopes alive.

Instead of fading away, the lifelong Roger fan responded with remarkable courage. He began serving with greater precision from the third set and unleashed his forehand with devastating effect.

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For the first time in the match, Fonseca managed to take control of the baseline. He also played fearlessly during the biggest moments and slowly worked his way back into the contest.

Meanwhile, Djokovic was visibly struggling physically. At times, he allowed some of Fonseca’s most explosive groundstrokes to pass by without even attempting a chase as age caught up for him. He laughed toward his team in disbelief at the situation he found himself in and was even seen sitting in the courtside flowerbeds between games. Yet despite everything, he continued to fight till the end.

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Rochette later expanded on his comparison with last year’s final. “When I say better level than last year in the final, I justify it by the fact that Alcaraz and Sinner don’t usually manage to play well together, and in the final, they almost exclusively played together only on the 5th set, and it was a match full of unforced errors as often when they are played,” he explained.

According to Rochette, both Djokovic and Fonseca maintained a high standard for almost the entire match. The Frenchman felt Djokovic’s tactical brilliance in the opening two sets prevented Fonseca from fully expressing his game, which made the Brazilian’s comeback even more impressive.

The match eventually ended 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after 4 hours and 53 minutes. Fonseca himself appreciated the occasion, saying, “I just played. I just enjoyed being on court. What a pleasure it was,” during his post-match interview.

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And for the fans and many former players alike, it was a match that felt like pure tennis heaven.

Guga Kuerten watches Joao Fonseca upset Novak Djokovic from airport

For tennis fans now in their 40s and 50s, the name Gustavo Kuerten needs little introduction. The Brazilian remains one of the most beloved figures in the history of tennis, especially Roland Garros.

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Between 1997 and 2001, Kuerten captured 3 French Open titles. Remarkably, those three Roland Garros crowns were the only Grand Slam trophies he won during his career.

Now 49 years old, Kuerten still holds a special place in the hearts of tennis fans. His success on clay and his connection with South American tennis continue to resonate even today.

That is why a small detail during Joao Fonseca’s stunning victory over the Serbian GOAT caught plenty of attention. As the young Brazilian battled on one of the biggest stages in tennis, Kuerten was spotted watching the match from Florianópolis Airport.

The image quickly spread among fans. In many ways, it said more than any quote ever could about the significance of the young Brazilian’s achievement for tennis in Rio.

Kuerten was not the only tennis figure captivated by the match. Fans around the world, along with several former stars, shared their amazement as the contest unfolded.

Chris Evert, the 18-time Grand Slam winner, was among those reacting on social media. “I can’t believe what I’m watching,” Evert tweeted as the drama continued to build throughout the nearly five-hour battle.

After the match, Djokovic himself praised the Brazilian for his performance. “I congratulated him and told him that he deserved to win, played an unbelievable match, and he should be proud of himself, and was wishing him good luck for the rest of the tournament,” said Djokovic.

Reflecting on the contest, he added, “An incredible match to be a part of, obviously a tough one for me to lose, being two sets to love up, but huge credit to Joao for really deserving to win the match,” before concluding with, “The level was amazing.”

Now, Djokovic turns his attention toward the grass-court season, while Fonseca continues his dream run at Roland Garros and sets his sights on the fourth round.

With the matches still unfolding, the tennis world is left wondering whether another match this year can possibly match the drama, quality, and emotion of the unforgettable battle that just took place yesterday in Paris.