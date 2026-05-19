French Open Qualifiers Hit by Yet Another Rain Delay as Weather Wreaks Havoc in Paris

Rain has haunted the French Open for decades, disrupting play on 160 of 487 tournament days since 1993. Nearly one-third of the event’s history has unfolded under dark skies and relentless interruptions. Now, dark clouds return over Paris as day two of the 2026 French Open qualifiers suffers another frustrating rain interruption on the clay.

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French Open organizers announced that, except for matches scheduled on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, all play had been postponed until 10:30 am because of the weather conditions. Officials explained that several courts were still not ready for play after overnight rain in Paris. As a result, players and fans were left waiting while tournament staff worked to prepare the outside courts.

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The only match able to continue was the contest between Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard and Bianca Andreescu on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, which remained protected by the roof.

Even the opening day of qualifying had already been heavily affected by rain interruptions. Several matches faced delays and repeated stoppages as difficult weather conditions continued throughout the day.

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Among the disrupted matches were the clashes between Sinja Kraus and Celine Naef, Ekaterine Gorgodze and Tamara Zidansek, plus Elizara Yaneva against Irina-Camelia Begu.

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Other matches impacted included Maja Chwalinska versus Alice Rame and the intriguing battle between Dan Evans and Daniel Jade.

The Evans-Jade encounter became especially fascinating because of the striking age difference between the two players. Evans entered the draw as the oldest player in the men’s qualifying field at 35 years old, while Jade was the youngest at only 17.

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Before the rain suspended the match during the second set, Jade had already taken the opening set 6-4.

(More to come…)