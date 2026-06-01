French Open Row Over Jannik Sinner’s Medical Timeout Sparks Unexpected Family Drama for Tennis Pundit

Jannik Sinner’s shock exit from the French Open was dramatic enough, but the storm that followed centered on a controversial medical timeout decision. Chair umpire Aurélie Tourte allowed the top seed to return to the air-conditioned dressing room during the break, a call that ignited fierce debate despite his eventual defeat against Juan Manuel Cerúndolo. Yet, as the fallout continued to grow, tensions reportedly became so intense that pundit Anne Keothavong revealed her brother James, who is involved in officiating duties at this year’s Roland Garros, refused to discuss the controversy with her.

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“My brother refused to speak to me yesterday afternoon, I had so many questions for him,” she said at the TNT broadcasting. The comment sparked a light-hearted exchange among the panel as former player Tim Henman quickly responded, “That’s just unacceptable behaviour.”

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Laura Robson, the presenter, then joined the conversation with a playful remark of her own. “James, do better. We want something to talk about.”

While the discussion was clearly made in a joking manner at the end, the controversy itself has created serious debate across the tennis world. Opinions remain sharply divided over how the on-court situation was handled that day.

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Imago May 28, 2026; Paris, France; Jannik Sinner of Italy leaves the court after losing his match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina on day five at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

The drama unfolded on Court Philippe-Chatrier during Jannik Sinner’s second round match against Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerúndolo. At the time, the Italian appeared to be cruising toward a straight sets victory.

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Sinner led 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 and was only four points away from completing what looked like an easy win. However, the momentum of the match shifted.

The current world No. 1 began struggling physically and informed Aurélie Tourte that he was experiencing dizziness and nausea. Play was stopped immediately, and he was eventually granted a medical timeout away from the court in an air-conditioned room where he could be examined then and there.

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The decision immediately attracted attention because ATP and Grand Slam regulations do not allow any kind of medical timeouts for general fatigue or cramping. Such breaks are intended for serious medical conditions or clearly identifiable injuries that might lead to walk overs.

As a result, many observers questioned whether the rules had been applied consistently and whether top-ranked players receive different treatment in certain situations in modern tennis.

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Among those to voice concerns was tennis icon Chris Evert. While she acknowledged the difficult conditions in 90°F, she also argued that the rules should still have been followed.

“It was clearly a cramping and dehydration situation,” Evert told OutKick. “The rules state cramping is not an injury. He shouldn’t have been allowed to go off the court.”

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And the 18-time Grand Slam winner was not alone in her assessment, as several other former players have also spoken out and questioned the handling of one of the most debated moments of this year’s Roland Garros.

Jim Courier bashes Roland Garros officials over Jannik Sinner controversy

As the controversy surrounding Sinner’s medical timeout continued to grow, 4-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier was among the most vocal critics of how the situation was handled.

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The American specifically questioned why the serve clock was not running and why the Italian appeared to receive the benefit of the doubt. “This is unquestionably not an injury. This is unfair for Cerundolo,” he argued during the live commentary during the incident.

He continued by adding, “The clock should be counting. He should be getting penalized for this. He is reacting to different areas of his body… This is clearly cramping.”

The debate quickly extended beyond the broadcast booth during the tournament. Speaking on the Nothing Major Podcast, former American pro Steve Johnson agreed with Courier’s assessment and said he understood the frustration surrounding the incident on the court.

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“Yeah, it’s crazy,” Johnson added. “I think it’s the first time he’s gotten called out for maybe some favorable treatment. Courier was pretty adamant that what he’s getting is not fair, and he’s completely right.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Sinner has found himself at the center of a discussion involving special medical treatment during a match. Similar questions were raised last month as well at the Italian Open.

During that event, Sinner took a medical timeout shortly after having his serve broken against Daniil Medvedev. The Russian questioned the same chair umpire Aurélie Tourte and suggested that the Italian was receiving special treatment.

Even then, former doubles star Jamie Murray, who recently retired, addressed the issue while working on Sky Sports commentary. “He is getting treated for cramp essentially, he’s getting his quads massaged. It happens a lot, obviously, I don’t agree with it personally.”

A similar discussion also emerged at this year’s AO as well. Following his SF defeat, Alexander Zverev questioned a medical timeout taken by Carlos Alcaraz, arguing that the Spaniard appeared to be cramping and that players are generally not allowed to receive medical timeouts for cramps.

With the debate around Sinner, the issue of medical timeouts in rule enforcement in tennis has once again become one of the biggest talking points. Yet, beyond the spotlight, what do you feel reading the entire situation? Share your thoughts below!