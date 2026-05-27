French Open Star Reveals Shocking Details as Coach Leaves Mid-Event: ‘We Didn’t Fight’

A first-round win followed by a second-round loss, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s dreams of winning the French Open died once more. But he didn’t make the headlines just for that. Fokina’s coach vanished mid-tournament, texting a goodbye from the airport. Fokina spoke on the abrupt exit in the post-game conference.

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Reports suggested the two had a heated feud and split ways. Fokina cleared the air on that as well.

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“We didn’t fight,” added Fokina. “The thing is, we didn’t fight. Everything was normal in the match. We

were very, very communicative in the match against Dzumhur, and I don’t know what to say because it was strange. But you know, nothing, nothing can surprise me anymore. I have a lot of things throughout my career. So, this is another thing.”

On Sunday, Fokina faced Damir Dzumhur in scorching Paris heat, overcoming a two-set deficit and match point to win in five sets. Puerta was present in the stands. However, for the second-round match, Puerta was nowhere to be found.

Still, Fokina felt motivated to secure the win to reach the third round. But the match didn’t go his way. Fokina won the first set 6-4. Then Tirante took over, winning the next three.

Puerta, a former world No. 9, was the 2005 French Open runner-up. He faced Rafael Nadal in that match, losing 6–7, 6–3, 6–1, 7–5. So, if you talk about experience, Puerta surely had it. Hence, Fokina roped him in as his head coach, starting with the 2026 ATP season. As things stand, the World No. 23 boasts a 12-10 record after competing over seven tournaments in 2026, including the French Open.

Imago Alejandro Davidovich Fokina serving (via Instagram/@aledavidovichofficial)

Puerta has previously trained players like Cristian Garín, Laslo Djere, and Brandon Nakashima.

Meanwhile, Fokina has replaced Puerta with his compatriot, Jose Manuel Clavet, as his new coach, who will now train him for his upcoming tournaments.

What’s next for Alejandro Davidovich Fokina after the 2026 French Open?

Fokina will enter the 2026 grass court season next. It is officially confirmed that he will play the Mallorca Championships running from June 20-27, 2026. Fokina called Mallorca special:

“Playing in Spain is always special, and Mallorca has a unique feel to it,” said Fokina (via Mallorca Championships). “The level is high, the setting is incredible, and the fans really get behind you. I’m excited to come back and hope to put together a strong week.”

Then, the World No. 23 will participate in the main draw of Wimbledon on June 29, 2026. However, the official decision regarding the Spaniard’s participation is yet to be made. Last year, Taylor Fritz gave tough competition, forcing Fokina’s exit in the third round.

However, heading into the 2026 grass court season, the 2017 Wimbledon boys’ singles winner will look to turn the tide.