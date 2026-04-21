French Open Star Reveals Shocking Medical ‘Misdiagnosis’ That Kept Her Out for Nearly 7 Months

In Beijing on September 28, Lois Boisson’s campaign unraveled; after dropping the first set 6–2 to Emma Navarro, she took a medical timeout and broke down in tears. Broken early in the second set, she chose to retire, triggering a chain of withdrawals that kept her sidelined for nearly seven months. Now, as she returns to the Madrid Open, Boisson confronts the medical error she believes derailed her career.

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Speaking to L’Equipe before her first-round match at the Madrid Open, Lois Boisson finally addressed the real reason behind her long absence. When asked directly about what went wrong, she did not hold back.

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“It was clearly a misdiagnosis, an oversight in the diagnosis, and then a management error, what to do, how to do it. As a result, I think it took me a lot longer than it could have taken.”

Her words pointed not just to injury, but to a chain of missteps that worsened the situation. She expanded further, saying, “That made it a little worse. After that, it leaves its mark for a long time. These are complicated things to manage. First of all, being injured is complicated. In addition, when things go wrong, it’s very hard.”

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Imago GER, Hamburg, xFSx, ATP250 Frauen-Tennistunier , MSC Hamburg Ladies Open 2025 , Halbfinale ,19.07.2025 v.l. Lois Boisson FRA jubelnd, bejubelt, jubelt, jubeln , gewinnt das Spiel gegen Dayana Yastremska UKR *** GER, Hamburg, xFSx, ATP250 Womens Tennis Tournament , MSC Hamburg Ladies Open 2025 , Semifinals ,19 07 2025 v l Lois Boisson FRA cheering, cheering, cheering, winning the match against Dayana Yastremska UKR Copyright: HMBxMedia/FernandoxSoares

However, crucial elements were missed, and those oversights proved costly in her recovery process. She explained, “Basically, I was diagnosed with a certain thing that was really there for the moment. But there was something else. The two are completely opposites. You can’t treat, you can’t put what they put in my arm for the second thing, it prevents healing.”

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The consequences of this misdiagnosis extended far beyond Beijing. What followed was a long and frustrating period away from the sport. Since that withdrawal, she pulled out of multiple events. These included the Australian Open, the Middle Eastern tour, Indian Wells, and the Miami Open.

According to the provisional schedule, she was initially expected to return at the WTA 250 event in Rouen. However, that plan changed as her recovery timeline shifted again.

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Now, her comeback comes directly at the Madrid Open. This marks a significant moment in her return to competitive tennis.

As she steps back onto the court, Boisson will do so with a new team around her. That support system, she hopes, will help her rediscover the form she showed last year.

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Hendrik Vleeshouwers began coaching Lois Boisson at the Madrid Open

Amanda Anisimova caught many off guard when she announced her split with Hendrik Vleeshouwers at the end of March. The decision came just as her resurgence on the tour was gaining serious momentum.

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The Dutch coach had played a key role in her comeback after a mental-health break. His influence extended beyond technique, helping her rebuild confidence and stability on court.

Anisimova went on to become one of the standout players of the 2025 WTA season. She reached back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, underlining her return to elite form.

Despite the split, she has not yet appointed a new coach. Meanwhile, Vleeshouwers has already stepped into a fresh role on the tour.

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According to L’Equipe, he has started working with world number 46 Lois Boisson. The partnership begins just as Boisson prepares for her return at the Madrid Open.

Vleeshouwers’ work with Anisimova was as much mental as it was physical. That balance could prove valuable again, even though Boisson’s struggles have largely been physical.

His patience and empathy during Anisimova’s comeback may translate well into Boisson’s situation. The transition, while different in nature, still demands careful management.

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Boisson has resumed training in Madrid and was seen practicing at the Caja Mágica with him.

She now faces American Peyton Stearns today, raising the question of whether she can mark her return with a strong opening win.