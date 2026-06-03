French Open Throws Hooligan Out of the Stands Before Allowing Re-entry

Wherever Joao Fonseca plays, the Brazilian fans transform the stands into a spectacle of passion and noise. From Melbourne, Rio, Buenos Aires, and Miami to Paris, waves of green and yellow have followed the 19-year-old star. Yet that electric backing took an unexpected turn during Tuesday night’s QF as interruptions from the crowd pushed French Open officials to step in and react.

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While Jakub Mensik and Joao Fonseca were battling for a place in the French Open semi-finals in the packed Court Philippe-Chatrier, another dramatic moment unfolded away from the baseline. The atmosphere inside the stadium was already intense. The Brazilian fans once again turned out in huge numbers to support Fonseca, creating a loud and energetic environment throughout the match.

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However, the situation eventually crossed a line when one particular spectator became so disruptive that tournament officials were forced to intervene. The fan repeatedly made excessive noise during play, leading the tournament security to remove him from the stands.

Later in the evening, however, the spectator was allowed to re-enter the stadium in a bizarre move.

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Meanwhile, the Czech remained focused on the task at hand. The 20-year-old defeated the Brazilian 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in 2 hours and 44 minutes to secure his place in the final four.

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Still, discussions after the match were not only about tennis anymore. Crowd behavior, especially in Fonseca’s matches, once again became a major subject, because similar incidents have followed several of Fonseca’s matches in recent months.

Another example came earlier in April at the Italian Open. During his match against Hamad Medjedovic, the Serbian struggled to deal with constant interruptions from sections of the crowd.

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As the noise levels continued to rise, Medjedovic finally reacted with a loud “Shut up”.

Interestingly, Fonseca himself later defended his opponent’s frustration as well. The Brazilian acknowledged that excessive crowd involvement in a match can affect both players on the court.

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“I’m not going to say that was the reason I lost because it wasn’t, but the fans really do matter. Brazilian fans sometimes think it’s just a soccer game. I love the fans, but I think there needs to be a bit of limit, a bit of respect. It’s not just that it distracts the other guy—it distracts me too,” Fonseca said.

At the same time, he also explained why the passion of Brazilian fans is so unique and powerful.

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“I think it comes a lot with soccer,” he added. “When they see good players doing good things, I think they go mad for the matches and cheer a lot! I love their support. I love to represent my country, so it’s super nice.”

As the bizarre night in Paris came to an end with a fan being removed and later returning to the stands, it served as another reminder that crowd-related issues have become an increasingly common storyline around some of tennis’s biggest matches.

David Goffin blasts French Open crowd over alleged hooliganism

As the crowd behavior once again becomes a talking point at the French Open, memories of previous controversies at the tournament have quickly resurfaced.

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One of the most notable incidents came during the 2024 Roland Garros involving the veteran David Goffin. The 35-year-old Belgian found himself at the center of a heated atmosphere while facing home favorite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The match turned into a thrilling five-set battle that lasted 3 hours and 35 minutes. In the end, however, Goffin emerged victorious against the French wildcard.

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After securing the win, the 33-year-old celebrated by cupping his ear toward the spectators on Court 14. The gesture immediately drew attention from fans and media alike in Paris.

He later explained why he reacted that way. “When you are insulted for three and a half hours, you have to tease the public a little. Clearly, it goes too far. It’s total disrespect. It’s really too much.”

The Belgian then went on to describe some of the incidents he experienced from the crowd during the encounter. “Some people are there more to cause trouble than to create an atmosphere. Someone spat out their chewing gum at me. It [the match] was getting complicated. That’s why I wanted to stay calm. If I started to get angry about it, it could have destabilised me.”

Another significant incident reportedly involved Danish ace Holger Rune during last year’s tournament.

Rune allegedly called for a spectator to be removed from the stands during one of his matches. He even claimed that the fan was acting aggressively and that he no longer felt safe on court.

With crowd-related controversies once again making headlines at this year’s Roland Garros, tournament organizers may face increasing pressure to manage spectators carefully, because if such situations continue to grow, maintaining order inside the courts could become an even bigger challenge.