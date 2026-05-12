French Open 2026: Stan Wawrinka Gets Wildcard, Venus Williams Misses Out, Holger Rune’s Sad Update and More

In little more than a week, the world’s finest will storm the iconic clay of the French Open, where dreams and heartbreak collide in the season’s second Grand Slam. On Monday, 18 May, Opening Week ignites as desperate hopefuls battle through qualifying rounds, turning Paris into a stage for future stars and unforgettable underdog stories.

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But before the qualifying battles even begin, what happened to the biggest names once expected to light up the tournament?

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Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils secure Roland Garros wildcard entries

The French Open confirmed its 2026 wildcard entries on Monday, with Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils emerging as the biggest names on the list. Both veterans are currently playing farewell seasons on tour, making their inclusion in the Paris main draw one of the most emotional announcements ahead of the tournament.

For tennis fans, their participation carries far more meaning than just another appearance at Roland Garros. It is expected to be among the final times both players walk onto the famous clay courts where they built some of the most memorable moments of their careers.

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Imago Mutua Madrid Open – Gael Monfils Gael Monfils FRA during his first round and last match at the Mutua Madrid Tennis Open in Madrid , Spain, on April, 23, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

Wawrinka, the 2015 Roland Garros champion and three-time Grand Slam winner, enters the tournament ranked No. 125 in the world. Despite slipping down the rankings in recent seasons, the Swiss veteran remains one of the most respected figures of his generation.

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Monfils, meanwhile, continues to command admiration from fans with his charisma and fighting spirit. The former world No. 6 and 2008 French Open semi-finalist currently sits at No. 222 in the rankings, and his wildcard entry had long been expected before organisers officially confirmed it.

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However, there was disappointment for David Goffin, who did not receive a main-draw wildcard despite announcing that the 2026 season will be the final year of his career. The Belgian veteran, currently ranked No. 249, was instead awarded a place in the qualifying tournament.

Goffin enjoyed an outstanding career, reaching a career-high ranking of world No. 7 and winning six ATP Tour titles. He also reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the AO during his time among the sport’s elite players.

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The remaining men’s main-draw wildcards went to Nishesh Basavareddy and Adam Walton through reciprocal agreements with the American and Australian tennis federations. French players Titouan Droguet, Hugo Gaston, Arthur Gea, and Moise Kouame also secured places in the Roland Garros main draw.

Venus Williams denied the French Open wildcard spot

On the women’s side, Clara Burel, Ksenia Efremova, Fiona Ferro, Léolia Jeanjean, Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah, and Alice Tubello were awarded wildcards into the French Open main draw. The selection reflects the tournament’s continued effort to back rising French talent alongside established names on home soil.

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Among them, Efremova stands out as one of the most exciting young prospects entering this year’s event. The 17-year-old, currently ranked No. 623 in the world, captured the AO junior girls’ title earlier this year and also climbed to No. 1 in the ITF junior rankings.

Teenage players Emerson Jones and Akasha Urhobo also secured wildcard entries through reciprocal agreements with Tennis Australia and the USTA. Their inclusion adds another layer of young talent to the women’s draw in Paris this year.

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Imago April 21, 2026, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Venus Williams of USA regrets after losing against Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000, at La Caja Magica on April 21, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAa181 20260421_zaa_a181_331 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

However, one notable absence from the wildcard list is Venus Williams. The seven-time Grand Slam champion and former French Open finalist had hoped to compete in Paris after receiving wildcard entries earlier this season at the Australian Open, Miami Open, and Madrid Open.

Williams recently returned to clay competition for the first time in five years at the Madrid Open. She suffered a singles defeat against Kaitlin Quevedo but managed to win a doubles match alongside Katie Boulter during the tournament.

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The American veteran later skipped the Italian Open because it clashed with the Met Gala, where she served as a co-chair. Even so, Williams had openly shared her desire to play at Roland Garros this season before the wildcard list officially ruled her out of the singles main draw.

Despite missing out on a wildcard, Williams is still expected to remain heavily involved during the tournament. She is likely to join TNT Sports’ commentary lineup for the 2026 French Open, where she is expected to feature prominently from the quarter-final stage onward while adding experience, insight, and star power to the broadcaster’s studio coverage.

Holger Rune ruled out of the upcoming French Open

Holger Rune has been sidelined since October of last year, when he ruptured his Achilles tendon during a match at the Stockholm Open. The injury forced him into an extended period of rehabilitation, keeping him away from competitive tennis for several months.

Initially, Rune had planned to return during the clay season at the Hamburg Open. This schedule would have given him a chance to compete and prepare ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year, Roland Garros.

Whether he would be fit to play in Paris, where he has twice reached the quarterfinals in 2022 and 2023, was uncertain. His participation largely depended on how his body handled the physical demands of clay tennis at Hamburg.

However, Rune has now announced via his X account that the Hamburg return is off. “Tough decision not to play the clay season, but the right one. Can’t wait to see you all on the grass 🤩 Thank you to everyone for your love and support throughout my rehab ❤️ see you in not too long,” he wrote, addressing his fans directly.

The statement made it clear that he is prioritizing his recovery over rushing back onto the court. He avoided specifying an exact timeline or tournament for his return, signaling that he does not want to place undue pressure on himself.

The reason for the adjustment in his comeback schedule has not been disclosed, leaving some uncertainty around his immediate plans. Fans and the tour alike will have to wait for more information before knowing when he will resume competition.

Arthur Fils provides an update following the Rome Open withdrawal

Arthur Fils has faced physical challenges throughout the early stages of his career. A serious injury during Roland Garros 2025 sidelined him for several months and disrupted much of his season. However, he eventually returned to full fitness, demonstrating both resilience and determination.

Fils arrived in Rome in outstanding form, boasting a 22-6 record for the season. He had won 13 of his previous 15 matches leading into the Italian capital, highlighting his consistency and competitive edge.

Earlier in the year, Fils captured the Barcelona Open title, marking the most significant clay-court victory of his career. He then advanced to the semifinals of the Madrid Open for the first time, recording his deepest run at a Masters 1000 event. These results pushed him close to breaking into the ATP Top 10 for the first time.

Concerns arose during his Rome debut against local player Andrea Pellegrino. Fils retired early, trailing 0-4, due to a hip issue that forced him to stop the match. Fans feared the worst, given his history of injuries.

Despite the initial alarm, Fils offered reassurance through social media. He confirmed that medical tests had not revealed any serious damage and that retiring in Rome was a precautionary measure.

The Frenchman explained that both he and his team preferred to avoid unnecessary risks at a critical stage of the season, especially with the French Open approaching rapidly. “Felt something during the match in Rome. I ran all the tests with the team and everything is clear.”

Fils also confirmed that he had already resumed training and is focused on preparing for the clay-court major in Paris. “Already back to work for Paris. Thanks for the messages 🙏🏾”

Currently ranked World No. 17, Fils remains one of the fastest-rising players on the ATP Tour. With ranking points at stake during the European clay season and favorable conditions in Paris, the Frenchman looks poised to continue his momentum, potentially making Roland Garros a breakthrough stage in his career.