From Triumph to Tears, Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton’s US Open Final Had It All

The US Open final had plenty of drama even before Alexander Zverev finally got his hands on the trophy. The German arrived chasing another Grand Slam crown, while Ben Shelton walked onto Arthur Ashe Stadium carrying the hopes of American tennis. In the end, experience and composure won the night as Zverev completed his latest major triumph.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shelton knew exactly what awaited him. “I’m playing against the No. 1 seed, in a Grand Slam final, playing against a Grand Slam champion trying to get my first,” he said before the match. For the 23-year-old, simply reaching this stage was already historic. But against Zverev, the American found himself facing a player who had grown increasingly comfortable on the biggest stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zverev had already survived difficult moments earlier in the tournament. He was two points from defeat in his opening match and needed five sets again in the second round. Yet once he found his rhythm, the German became increasingly difficult to stop. His serve remained dependable, his patience from the baseline tested Shelton, and his confidence in pressure moments never appeared to disappear.

Shelton, meanwhile, tried to inject the match with the explosive tennis that had carried him past Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. But Zverev repeatedly made him work for every opening. Eventually, the top seed’s consistency proved too much, and the German closed out the championship match to claim another major crown. The match ended at 6-3,7-6(2),5-7,6-2 in favor of Zverev.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet beneath the headline result were several moments that added their own flavor to Zverev’s memorable night.

1. Umpire Issues Zverev a Warning

For much of the tournament, Zverev’s pre-serve routine had become almost as recognizable as his powerful first delivery. The German repeatedly bounced the ball before beginning his motion, sometimes stretching the routine to remarkable lengths.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the final, however, the chair umpire finally stepped in and asked him to reduce the number of bounces between his first and second serves. That immediately caught the attention of former US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro, who was part of ESPN’s commentary coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only reason she said that is that Zverev is playing Shelton. He’s played six matches, nobody has said anything… until now,” Del Potro remarked.

The numbers behind Zverev’s habit were equally eye-catching. He had reportedly been counted at more than 12,000 pre-serve bounces across five matches, with as many as 25 on a single point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Khachanov, who lost to Zverev in the semifinals, had already admitted the routine can frustrate opponents.

“The way he bounces the ball, look, it annoys not only me, of course, a lot of players, because it takes so much time, really,” Khachanov said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the Russian stopped short of blaming Zverev. If the German stays within the time allowed between points, Khachanov argued, the responsibility ultimately falls on the chair umpire to intervene.

This time, the umpire did. Zverev was even handed a time violation during the fourth set against Shelton. He was even seen confronting the chair umpire regarding the same.

During the match, the chair umpire Marijana Veljovic was also spotted repeatedly warning the crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to be quiet and respectful. The atmosphere was absolutely electrifying!

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Tennis Insider Calls Out Andy Roddick’s Absence From Commentary Box

While Shelton was trying to make history on court, another conversation was taking place away from it.

Andy Roddick is the last American man to win a Grand Slam singles title. With Shelton attempting to end a 23-year wait, his absence from the commentary booth during the final raised eyebrows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim questioned whether this was the moment for the broadcaster to lean on Roddick’s experience.

“Conflicts fully disclosed here… but you have a player trying to become the first American man to win a major in nearly a quarter century. You have that previous winner on your roster. If you are the broadcaster, wouldn’t this be a great time to lean on his considerable talent and relevant insight, and have him in the three-person booth for the final?” Wertheim wrote.

How amazing it would have been to see Shelton ending the 23-year-old drought and Roddick himself witnessing it from the stands? But sadly for the American, it wasn’t his day!

3. Zverev Injects Himself Mid-Match

There is another part of Zverev’s story that rarely receives the same attention as his tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The German has been competing at the highest level while managing Type 1 diabetes, a condition he was diagnosed with as a child. He only publicly discussed it in 2022, later launching a foundation to raise awareness and support children living with diabetes.

His match-day routine requires constant attention to his blood glucose levels and insulin needs. He has a Therapeutic Use Exemption that allows him to administer insulin during competition.

That reality became particularly visible during the 2023 French Open, when Zverev administered insulin with his pen on court after becoming frustrated by the prospect of using a bathroom break simply to manage his condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology has since made things easier. In a July 2026 BBC interview, Zverev explained that he carries a second phone without a SIM card because it is connected to his glucose-monitoring system.

Even during a US Open final, that unseen battle continues in the background.

4. Alexander Zverev Didn’t Realize He Won

He was seen standing still after securing the winning point. Only a few moments later he realized that he finally has won the second Grand Slam title of his career. Highlighting this moment, tennis expert, Christopher Clarey tweeted, “Never seen a US Open champion not know he’s a US Open champion before. First time for everything Alexander Zverev.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The German came into New York looking to add another chapter to a season that had already transformed his Grand Slam fortunes. He leaves with the US Open trophy, another major title and a place in German tennis history.

Zverev has now become only the second German man in the Open Era to win multiple men’s singles Grand Slam titles in the same season, joining Boris Becker, who achieved the feat in 1989 by winning Wimbledon and the US Open. And his victory in New York carries another piece of history: Zverev is only the second German man in the Open Era to lift the US Open trophy after Becker.

5. Trinity Rodman in tears after Ben Shelton’s loss

And there was one more personal moment that added a smile to Zverev’s celebrations. After beating Shelton, the German spotted his girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, and couldn’t resist giving her a playful shoutout during his on-court remarks.

“Trinity, I thought you had a game today, no? Well done to you as well. You’re the lucky charm. Not today, but usually,” Zverev said after seeing Rodman cry after the final. Rodman had rushed to New York after her own commitments to support Shelton, making the moment even more amusing after the American’s heartbreaking defeat.

It was a fittingly light ending to an emotional night – one in which Zverev added another major title to his résumé, while Shelton walked away from his first Grand Slam final knowing he had given American tennis something to believe in again.