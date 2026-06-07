“Future of Women’s Tennis” — Mirra Andreeva’s French Open Triumph Earns Praise From Chris Evert, Maria Sharapova and Others

In a stunning coronation on Court Philippe-Chatrier yesterday, the 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva swept past Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in just 82 minutes to capture her maiden French Open crown. In that process, she becomes the youngest Paris champion since Monica Seles in 1992. And as celebrations erupted around her camp, tennis royalty including Chris Evert and Maria Sharapova joined the chorus, raising a toast to the sport’s newest Grand Slam queen.

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“Andreeva’s not going to be a flash in the pan,” Chris Evert said on TNT Sports’ coverage last night. “She’s not going to win one Grand Slam and then that’s it. She’s going to win many. Five, six, seven, whatever. She is the future of women’s tennis.”

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The praise came right after a stunning tournament run from Andreeva. The Russian’s triumph was even more impressive considering what happened just 12 months ago. In 2025, Andreeva suffered a disappointing QF defeat at Roland Garros to local Frenchwoman Lois Boisson.

This year, however, the former world No. 5 returned with a different mindset and a much stronger game. She dropped just one set during the entire tournament before lifting the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

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Evert later pointed out how much the teenager has improved emotionally. The former world No. 1 noted that controlling emotions had once been one of Andreeva’s biggest challenges on court.

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“We’ve seen her have meltdowns, she had a meltdown last year at the French Open,” Evert said. “We’ve seen her get really upset, throw racquets, in tears after matches. This is what Conchita Martinez [Andreeva’s coach] has been working on with her, get that control, calmness during a match. To know how to reset,” she explained.

Andreeva’s growth also caught the attention of Russian tennis icon Maria Sharapova. Soon after the title win, Sharapova, who famously won the SW19 title at age 17 in 2004, joined many others in celebrating the new champion.

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Sharing a photo of herself and Andreeva from a recent US Open, Sharapova added, “Proud of you,” while tagging Mirra on IG. “The celebration says it all. Excited, but not satisfied. The sign of a champion.”

The former world No. 1 has admired Andreeva for quite some time. Even ahead of the 2024 season, she predicted a breakthrough year for the young Russian, and that prediction proved to be correct when the current Roland Garros winner reached the French Open semis at just 17 years old.

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“I think a strong attitude,” Sharapova then added. “She has the game to back it up, and I genuinely just like her approach and her sensibility in the game and I think she has a bright future ahead of her.”

And while Mirra Andreeva’s French Open crown now sets a new benchmark for the tennis world, several other prominent figures and legends of the sport also joined in congratulating the Russian champion.

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Billie Jean King and Novak Djokovic congratulate Mirra Andreeva for her historic triumph

Along with the icons, Chris Evert and Maria Sharapova, several other legendary names from the tennis world also celebrated Mirra Andreeva’s breakthrough moment at the French Open. Among them was Billie Jean King, who recently mourned the passing of one of the founders of WTA.

Despite that emotional period, the 82-years-old took time to congratulate the new French Open champion. King shared one of the WTA’s IG posts on her IG Stories. Alongside it, she wrote, “Congratulations to @_mirraandreeva_on this terrific accomplishment!”

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The celebration extended beyond the women’s game as well. 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic also joined in to recognize Andreeva’s achievement after her remarkable title run in Paris.

Djokovic shared a Roland Garros IG post that featured footage of Mirra lifting the trophy on the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier. He added his own message, writing, “Молодец Мира, Wishing you many more,” where the Russian phrase decodes, “Well done, Mirra!.”

Ons Jabeur, who recently became a mother, also acknowledged the teenager’s memorable victory. Jabeur commented on a Roland Garros post on IG showing the moment Andreeva secured the Grand Slam title. Keeping it simple, she wrote, “Mirra ❤️❤️ congrats 👏.”

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The praise did not stop with current and former players. Veteran coach Brad Gilbert also weighed in with his thoughts after the final.

On X, one fan tagged the former coach of Coco Gauff and commented, “It was interesting, it seemed the windy conditions affected Chwalinska more. I thought it would be the other way around.” Gilbert responded directly underneath the post.

“very tricky conditions Mira Mira handled a lot better and the drop shot that had been such a weapon all tournament 🏟️ was not working,” he replied, highlighting how well Andreeva adapted to the difficult weather conditions yesterday.

Rennae Stubbs, the former coach of Serena Williams, also shared a heartfelt message after the final. She praised the teenager’s growth and composure under pressure on X.

“Massive win for @andreeva_mirra !! She learned how to deal with the pressure & never allowed the wind, her opponent or anything interrupt her positive mind set today. It’s been a battle but when u keep doing the right things, the right things happen! Congrats to her & her team!”

Former world No. 4 Caroline Garcia joined the celebrations as well. She shared a Tennis Insider Club’s post on her X account featuring Andreeva’s quote: “People were saying I was going to be No.1. That I was going to win Slams. And I was like … ‘just let me enjoy.”

Garcia then added her own message, writing, “Congratulations Mirra!! I can’t wait to see what you keep doing, but don’t forget to enjoy this one ❤️”.

Meanwhile, 2008 Roland Garros champion Ana Ivanovic also applauded both finalists. “Congrats, #MirraAndreeva! First Grand Slam title – What an amazing achievement! 💪🏼🎾And also outstanding performance throughout the tournament by #MajaChwalinska!,” she added on her X handle.

And as tributes continued to pour in from every corner of tennis, it became clear how significant the moment was. While the sport celebrated its newest Grand Slam champion, it also witnessed what many believe was the arrival of a new queen on the court.