Gael Monfils Abruptly Ends Career Without a Retirement Tour Due to Elina Svitolina Split: Reports

Gael Monfils was supposed to have one last moment in front of the Paris crowd before calling time on his tennis career. Instead, the Frenchman’s farewell appears to have ended before it could happen. Reports now suggest that his separation from Elina Svitolina played a major role in his sudden decision to walk away from the sport.

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Monfils had planned to play the Lyon Open and the Paris Masters before retiring at the end of the 2026 season. He had received a wild card for Lyon, and the Paris Masters was expected to give him a final chance to say goodbye to the fans who had followed his career for more than two decades. Neither appearance took place.

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The International Tennis Integrity Agency’s records listed Monfils as retired effective October 5, weeks before the Paris tournament. His last match was a second-round defeat to Learner Tien at the US Open in September. That left the 39-year-old without the farewell he had expected and without a public retirement announcement explaining why his plans had changed so suddenly.

The news of the separation hit Monfils hard. Reports carried by TennisUpToDate say that “tennis suddenly lost all meaning” for the Frenchman after he learned about the end of his marriage. The report also says he was no longer in a condition to continue playing.

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The reported circumstances offer a possible explanation for why Monfils stepped away before the season he had carefully planned could reach its conclusion. However, neither Monfils nor Svitolina has publicly confirmed that their separation was the reason for his retirement. The connection comes from L’Équipe’s reporting, relayed by other outlets, and should be treated as such.

The timing has made the ending particularly difficult to take in. Monfils had spent years entertaining crowds with his athleticism, spectacular shot-making and willingness to take risks on court. A final appearance in Paris would have given French fans a chance to celebrate that career in person. Instead, his loss to Tien in New York now stands as his last official match.

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Elina Svitolina Opens Up About the Emotional Toll of the Ukraine War

Svitolina announced the end of her marriage on October 19, explaining that the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have taken a profound toll on her. The Ukrainian star said she had rarely spoken publicly about the personal impact of the conflict, despite how deeply it had affected her. In her statement, she described sleepless nights, doubts, and a growing feeling that she was losing herself.

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“I need to find my way back to myself,” Svitolina wrote, explaining why she felt she could no longer remain in the marriage. She also made clear that the decision was not an accusation against Monfils. “Gael saw all of it. He never let go of my hand,” she said, acknowledging the support he had given her throughout that difficult period.

The couple had been together since 2018, married in July 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Skai, in October 2022. Their relationship had often been visible on the tennis circuit, with the two players supporting each other through the demands of professional sport. Svitolina stressed that their separation would not end their commitment to their daughter, writing: “Our marriage is ending, but our family is not.”

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Monfils had also spoken earlier in the year about the life he wanted beyond tennis. After his French Open campaign, he said he wanted to focus more on fatherhood and family life. He had already arranged a move into wealth management with a Swiss company, making clear that retirement would bring a substantial change in his daily routine.