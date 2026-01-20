Gael Monfils Breaks Hearts With Emotional Goodbye After Australian Open Exit: “It’s the Finish Line”

Retirement tours carry raw emotion, and farewells at Grand Slams cut deepest. For Gael Monfils, Melbourne marked his final Australian Open appearance after a heartbreaking first-round loss to Australia’s Dane Sweeny. As the lights dimmed on Kia Arena, the French showman paused, absorbed the moment, and shared an emotional message before bidding a poignant goodbye.

The former world number six suffered a 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 4-6, 5-7 defeat in the first round. After the match, he stayed on court to address the crowd that had supported him throughout his career. Fans responded warmly with a standing ovation.

Speaking with emotion, he reflected on his long journey at the tournament. “My journey started in 2003 with you guys. I came here the 1st time. Now we are in 2026, & somehow it’s the finish line. Thank you so much for this amazing ride.” His words drew loud applause.

He continued by recalling special moments in Melbourne. “You guys have been unbelievable. I have got a lot of great memories here. A couple of big battles, quarters, four fronts, even today was almost four hours,” he added, highlighting the physical and emotional demands of the match.

He then praised his Australian opponent. “You guys did an amazing job, I told him at the net, a real story, this kid gets hard, I wish you good luck for the next one because, wow, he is playing very good,” he said.

His farewell closed with emotion. “And again, big thanks, I am very grateful, very lucky, you know, to play her for many years. So lastly, thank you very much.”

