Gael Monfils Celebrates Wife Elina Svitolina’s Rome Victory With an Emotional Note: “You Inspire Me”

Gael Monfils was a proud husband as Elina Svitolina completed a fairytale comeback at the Italian Open, winning the title against Coco Gauff in the final (6-4,6-7,6-2). Monfils was effusive with praise for his wife, commemorating her journey to the top of a WTA 1000 title once again, the same one that the Ukrainian player won eight years ago in 2018.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Monfils posted a photo of Svitolina with the Italian Open trophy on Instagram. He penned an emotional note, congratulating her on her on-court success and highlighting the eight-year struggle. The Frenchman also gave the Ukrainian player her due credit as a mother, saying she was a great mother to their daughter, Skai.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eight years. Eight years to climb back to the top of a Masters 1000. What a season, what a week, what a player. But above all, what a woman. An incredible mom to Skai, an exceptional athlete, a soul like no other. I’m so proud of you, my love. Of your strength, your calm, of everything you carry quietly day after day. You inspire me every single day. Enjoy this, soak it all in. You deserve every second of it. I love you,” Monfils posted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gael Monfils (@iamgaelmonfils) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This is not the first time tennis couples have enjoyed their on-court success together. Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter, one of the most prominent tennis couples, won titles on the same week and day in 2024. Earlier that year, De Minaur won the title in Acapulco and immediately flew to San Diego to support his girlfriend, who also won. Later that year, the Australian won the Libema Open on the same day, and the Brit won the title in Nottingham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like all the other tennis couples, Monfils and Svitolina have been by each other’s side, supporting one another and enduring the rigors of the Tour together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina Have Been Each Other’s Support System Over the Years

Monfils and Svitolina have been an official tennis couple since early 2019, when they were seen together supporting each other at the Australian Open. They exchanged wedding vows in 2021 and welcomed their daughter in 2022. When the Ukrainian returned after her maternity leave, Monfils was a constant presence in her box, cheering her on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family will go through a lot of emotions this year, given that the charismatic Frenchman will retire at the end of the year. Svitolina has always been in his box during matches as well, as seen at the ASB Classic last year when Monfils won the title. Monfils is in his final season as a pro this season, and Svitolina will be seen cheering him throughout the year.

At Grand Slams, the couple has always been at each other’s matches. As seen even at this year’s Australian Open, where Monfils was in Svitolina’s box throughout the tournament, including her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her interview with Tennis Channel at the Italian Open, Svitolina joked that Monfils was considering a career in finance after the tournament. She also revealed that the Frenchman was not shy about taking on the parenting duties at home, as she was out on the court, playing to the best of her ability.

The French Open could be a big event for the couple, as Monfils, the local hero, is bound to get the red carpet treatment and the crowd’s rabid support one last time. Svitolina, on the other hand, has genuinely become a contender for the title, given her exploits in Rome and her semifinal run at the Australian Open. She is the seventh seed and therefore has the potential to draw favorably in the first few rounds, increasing her chances.