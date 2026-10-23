Monfils Defends Svitolina Against ‘Venomous’ Responses In First Public Statement Since Divorce News: ‘My Heart Hurts’

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina reached the US Open mixed doubles semifinals just weeks before announcing the end of their five-year marriage. Since then, their separation has drawn scrutiny beyond the court, with Svitolina’s explanation bringing parts of their private life into public view. Monfils had remained silent until now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Frenchman addressed the separation publicly for the first time in a post on his Instagram account, @iamgaelmonfils, saying the criticism of her explanation for their split had upset him and urging people to show her more understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though she did not owe anyone an explanation, Elina chose to speak vulnerably and truthfully about her reasons for this decision,” Monfils wrote on Instagram. “She did so in the best way she knew how. Many decided that her explanation wasn’t perfect enough, and Elina has now faced a kind of criticism that I have found unkind at best, and venomous at worst.

“Elina and I may no longer be a couple, but we are still a family. Though my heart hurts, I am forever grateful to her for her support and love over the years. When I was ready to quit tennis, she gave me the encouragement I needed to continue. And she is the person behind some of my life’s greatest victories: our daughter, Skaï being the greatest of all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old announced their separation on her social media on October 19, explaining that the emotional toll of the war in her native land, Ukraine, had affected her deeply. She said she needed to find her way back to herself and could not do so within their marriage.

However, in a follow-up Instagram post on October 20, Elina Svitolina clarified that several personal factors had contributed to their separation. She said parts of her original explanation had been misunderstood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In that post, I shared only one of the reasons that influenced my decision to reflect on my life and my future,” she wrote. “But the truth is, there’s so much more to it, and it was never just about one thing.

“At some point, I simply realized that I didn’t want to keep living a life where I wasn’t truly happy. And believe me, coming to this decision was anything but easy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, she addressed the circumstances surrounding his early retirement, saying Monfils had decided to stop playing “based on our situation.”

According to Svitolina, accusations directed at him had prompted them to release their initial statement jointly. Her clarification provided a connection between their separation and his abrupt departure from tennis without disclosing the private issues behind their decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monfils’ statement made clear that he continues to respect Svitolina despite their separation. Their decision also marks a new chapter in a relationship that began years before their marriage and the family they built together.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina’s Relationship: From First Date to Separation

Their relationship began away from the court in Paris in late 2018. After winning the WTA Finals in Singapore, Svitolina visited the French capital to celebrate with friends. Monfils saw that she was there and invited her to join him and his friends for drinks. Although they already knew each other through tournaments, it was their first opportunity to spend time together outside tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

They went public during the 2019 Australian Open, where Monfils supported Svitolina from her player box. They also began sharing their lives through a joint Instagram account, G.E.M.S. Life, named using their initials.

The couple briefly separated in February 2021 before reconciling and announcing their engagement on April 3. They married on July 16 that year and welcomed their daughter, Skaï, on October 15, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenthood brought another shared milestone at the 2023 French Open, their first Grand Slam together since Skaï’s birth. Monfils won a five-set opening-round match against Sebastián Báez before withdrawing through injury, while Svitolina reached the quarterfinals in her first major appearance since becoming a mother.

Their support for each other was particularly visible at the 2025 Australian Open. Playing consecutive matches on Margaret Court Arena, Monfils defeated fourth seed Taylor Fritz before Svitolina overcame fourth seed Jasmine Paolini. Monfils returned to the court to watch her victory after completing his post-match commitments.

“It was a crazy battle today,” Svitolina said afterward. “I want to say I got inspired after my husband’s win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They added another shared achievement in January 2026, when Svitolina won the Auckland title a year after Monfils had won the men’s event. She revealed that he had encouraged her before the tournament, telling her it would be special for them both to become champions there. Later that season, they teamed up at the US Open and reached the mixed doubles semifinals.

On October 19, Svitolina announced their separation after five years of marriage. In her statement, she described the private struggles she had experienced and acknowledged Monfils’ efforts to support her.

“Today, I want to open up a little more,” she wrote. “What you didn’t see were the sleepless nights, the doubts, and the feeling of slowly losing myself.

“Gaël saw all of it. He never let go of my hand. We fought through this together for a long time, with everything we had. But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Svitolina later clarified that their separation involved several personal factors, some of which would remain private. She also said Monfils’ decision to retire earlier than planned was linked to their circumstances. Both said they would continue raising their daughter, Skaï, together.

“Our marriage is ending, but our family is not,” the Ukrainian wrote. “We will always be her parents, side by side, at every step of her life.”

As Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina move forward separately, their relationship enters an unfamiliar phase after years of shared personal and professional milestones, leaving questions about how this new chapter will shape their lives beyond tennis.