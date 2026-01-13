Gael Monfils Drops Big Hints About His Final Season Before ASB Classic Exit

In October last year, Gael Monfils confirmed his farewell, saying, “I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season.” And as the new year began, the defending champion suffered an opening-round loss at the ATP Auckland stop. Still, even before his defeat, Monfils made his intentions unmistakable, embracing his final season as a carefully choreographed goodbye to the tour.

At his pre-tournament press conference, Gael Monfils offered a clear picture of how he plans to approach his final season. The 39-year-old spoke calmly and without exaggeration.

“So far I’m looking maybe to go to South America after Australia, and then not much. Paris (the French Open) will be the most important thing,” Monfils said. Roland Garros has always held special meaning for him. His semifinal run there in 2008 remains his joint-best result at a Grand Slam.

The 13-time ATP title winner then outlined the rest of his hopes for the year. “If I can play in the US, it would be amazing, I love Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open. Then the US Open, and Monaco as well. Maybe 12 tournaments, if I’m lucky.” His words reflected both ambition and realism.

Monfils has not played since September last year. He has also not won a match since Wimbledon, where he defeated Ugo Humbert. The long break has limited his match rhythm heading into the new season.

Still, Monfils remains grounded about his situation. “I’m getting a little older, so it’s not easy. I haven’t really played since the grass season. Maybe four matches. Wimbledon was my last real big matches. It’s a difficult challenge, but not impossible.” He stressed understanding his body and respecting its limits.

There is also recent proof that he can still compete. Last year, Monfils won the Auckland title. He followed that with a strong Australian Open run, highlighted by a notable win over Taylor Fritz to reach the R16.

Before his ASB Classic opener, Monfils watched his wife, Elina Svitolina, lift the WTA 250 trophy in Auckland. At the ceremony, she recalled his words. “Before the tournament, he told me it would be amazing if we both won the same tournament. I always had it in the back of my mind.”

However, today, Monfils lost his opener to Fabian Marozsan, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, sharing quiet reflections at a venue first visited in 2007.

Monfils Shares final reflections before bidding farewell to the Auckland crowd

Even before his opening match in Auckland, defending the title mattered less to Gael Monfils than it once did. The 39-year-old made his mindset clear ahead of the tournament. “Of course, if I can somehow win again. It would be amazing. But I’m not defending anything this year, I’m just winning,” he said.

Against Fabian Marozsan, Monfils received a warm tribute. The Frenchman, who in 2025 became the oldest man to win a tour-level title since 1977, was presented with a personalized Māori spear, known as a taiaha. The moment underlined his special bond with the event.

He began claiming the opening set with a break in the 11th game. His serve remained a weapon as he fired 10 aces across the match.

The momentum shifted in the second set. Monfils lost his opening service game after Marozsan produced two excellent winners at the net. The Hungarian stayed aggressive and took the set 6-3 to level the contest.

The deciding set delivered a spirited battle. Monfils dropped serve in the fifth game but broke back immediately. He tested Marozsan with variations of pace and power, pushing the rallies deep and wide.

At 5-4, Marozsan found the decisive moment. He earned a crucial break and then held serve to seal the win in exactly two hours. The Auckland crowd responded with warm applause for Monfils as he acknowledged them.

And before leaving the court, Monfils shared an emotional farewell. “I have great memories here. I have been playing here since an early age,” he said. “I came when I was 20 and I’m finishing in my 40s… It’s been a long ride. It’s been a big honour for me to play here, a special country with great culture. I was fortunate to win this title. Auckland has a special place in my heart.”

Marozsan also paid tribute, saying, “It’s always special to play against Gael. He’s a legend and a great player.” For Marozsan, Tuesday’s victory was his second win over Monfils, levelling their H2H at 2-2. The Hungarian now advances to face second seed Casper Ruud in the next round.

As for Monfils, the farewell journey continues, with fans hoping for one final memorable run at the Australian Open starting January 18.