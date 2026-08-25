Gael Monfils & Elina Svitolina Share Heartwarming Admission After Beating No. 1 Pair at US Open

The pair of Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have begun the US Open’s mixed doubles event on a high. After getting past Alexandra Eala and Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-1, 4-1 in the Round of 16, the duo delivered a stunning performance to knock out the No. 1 pairing, Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten. Svitolina and Monfils recorded a hard-fought 5-4, 4-5, 10-8 victory in the match. When asked about the result, Svitolina couldn’t find enough words to describe it.

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“To be fair, it’s tough to put together the words,” she said during the post-match interview. “Until the very last point, there was lots of tension. Thanks to this guy bringing a few points here and there.”

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When asked how he feels about his life partner also being his doubles partner, Monfils came up with a hilarious answer. But he also credited Svitolina for her tough mentality that helped them a lot in their victory.

“Happy wife, happy life. That’s my answer. It’s not easy. She’s a tough one,” he said during the interview. “She’s actually a big fighter. That’s what I like. I think I’m a big fan of her hand and mentality. Sometimes I think she’s ice and I’m the fire. We need to find the balance. We did today. That was amazing.”



This is a developing story…