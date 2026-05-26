Gael Monfils’ Emotional French Open Farewell: Heartfelt Words for Elina Svitolina, Wimbledon Wish and More

The crowd inside Court Philippe-Chatrier clung to nostalgia deep into the night yesterday, desperately yearning for one final flash of magic from Gael Monfils. Fans sang, roared, and carried “La Monf’” through an emotionally charged battle before fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston ended the dream in five heartbreaking sets. Yet as tears rolled through the Paris crowd, the night felt less like a defeat and more like a beautiful farewell wrapped in unforgettable memories.

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Gael Monfils fights tears as he thanks Paris for unforgettable memories

Monfils stood before a heartbroken Paris crowd after his unforgettable Roland Garros journey ended with a 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 defeat. It marked the end of his 19th appearance on the famous French clay, a stage where he created some of the most emotional memories of his career.

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Fighting back tears during the post-match ceremony, Monfils poured his heart out to the fans who had carried him through nearly two decades of unforgettable nights in Paris. “I would like to thank you all. Every year, when I come to play at Roland-Garros, I get chills,” Monfils said in French as emotion swept across Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“Every time I’m here, it’s magical, it’s something incredible. I created something strong, unique, exceptional with you, and I truly love you. I’m going to miss you all so much, and I want to say a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart.” His voice trembled as thousands inside the stadium listened in complete silence.

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The French star then paid tribute to the people who stood beside him throughout his remarkable career. He thanked his parents, siblings, the French Tennis Federation (FFT), and his longtime friends and fellow French stars Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet, and Gilles Simon.

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Monfils also delivered an emotional message for his wife, Elina Svitolina, who sat in the stands visibly overwhelmed with emotion as she watched the tribute unfold. “Without her, I may not be here tonight,” Monfils said, while thanking her support “as a man and not as a tennis man,” and expressing deep gratitude for their three-year-old daughter, Skai.

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The ceremony itself became just as emotional as the five-set battle that came before it. Tournament organizers presented Monfils with a special plaque containing a piece of the very Roland Garros clay he had graced for nearly twenty years.

Soon after, a powerful highlight reel played across the giant screen, revisiting his 2004 junior title, his unforgettable semifinal run in 2008, and countless moments of breathtaking athletic brilliance.

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Despite the late hour and the looming departure of the final Paris metro, fans refused to leave their seats. The stadium echoed with chants of “Ga-el, Ga-el” as supporters desperately tried to hold onto the moment for just a little longer.

When match point finally arrived, the crowd seemed to collectively will Monfils toward one final miracle. He saved the first match point bravely, but Hugo Gaston converted the second to end the contest after 3 hours and 22 exhausting minutes.

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As both players embraced warmly at the net, it became painfully clear that this was far more than the end of a tennis match.

It felt like the closing scene of an unforgettable chapter in French tennis history, as Monfils stood near tears while the silent Paris crowd watched their beloved showman offer one final smile to the court that made him immortal.

Gael Monfils receives a memorable tribute truly worthy of his unforgettable legacy

Gael Monfils leaves Roland Garros with numbers that firmly place him among the greatest French players the sport has ever seen. Across an unforgettable career in Paris, Monfils made 19 French Open appearances, produced a remarkable 16-3 first-round record, and collected 40 match wins at Roland Garros, tying the all-time mark among French men.

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And what made Monfils truly unforgettable was not just the statistics, but the way he played the game. His breathtaking athleticism, fearless creativity, impossible court coverage, and pure flair turned him into one of tennis’ greatest entertainers for nearly two decades.

Still, his farewell did not end with a plaque or emotional highlights shown on the giant screen inside Court Philippe-Chatrier. The tributes only became more emotional as some of the sport’s biggest legends joined in to honor the Frenchman one final time in Paris.

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A second video montage featured messages from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, 1983 French Open champion Yannick Noah, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner. Every tribute carried warmth, admiration, and genuine affection for Monfils.

Nadal said, “Gael, I just want to congratulate you for this amazing career that you had. Have been a huge pleasure to share all those years. I remember the first time I see you when we were very small kids and we made it! We had a very long and successful career.”

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Djokovic followed with words that deeply moved the Paris crowd. “My friend, incredible career, one of the most likable guys, fun guys out there. There’s no one that doesn’t like you, Gael. I think that’s your biggest victory.”

Then came a heartfelt message from current world No. 1 Sinner, who admitted how much Monfils meant to players behind the scenes as well. “We players, we’re going to miss you Gael, especially in the locker room. I’m a huge fan of you.”

In the same emotional tribute video, Gilles Simon delivered heartfelt words in French, saying, “Monf, that’s a wrap. It’s the end of the adventure, the end of the road. It’s been an incredible journey for you, for all of us and for everyone who enjoyed watching you play and all the spectators you made so happy.”

Richard Gasquet also reflected on their lifelong bond, saying: “Mate, I’m so proud to have spent my whole career with you, and I’m especially proud to call you a friend and to share so many memories with you.”

Meanwhile, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga praised Monfils’s impact on the sport, adding, “You can be so proud of everything you’ve done. You’ve been outstanding. I think you’ve inspired lots of young people to take up tennis. You have inspired so many people.”

The emotional night reached another touching moment when Monfils embraced Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet, and Gilles Simon on the clay. Together, the group affectionately known as “The 4 Musketeers” shared one final hug as French tennis said goodbye to an unforgettable generation.

While the ceremony unfolded, Monfils’s wife, Elina Svitolina, stood in the stands, overwhelmed with emotion. Earlier in the day, Svitolina had battled through a difficult three-set first-round victory against Anna Bondár, carrying the emotional weight of wanting to win for her husband on such a historic day.

As cameras focused on Svitolina, tears streamed down her face while she watched the man she loved say goodbye to the tournament that defined so much of his life. Every second of her emotion reflected the pain, pride, and love surrounding the moment.

Eventually, the curtain finally fell on Monfils’s Roland Garros journey. Carrying his bags and waving one last time to the crowd, the Frenchman slowly walked through the gates of Philippe-Chatrier as Paris stood frozen in emotion.

On a city night that usually feels alive like a celebration, the silence instead felt heavy with heartbreak while the chants from fans continued echoing behind him long after he disappeared.

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“Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined a farewell like this. Everything I experienced between Thursday’s tribute and this match will be etched in my memory forever. It was a completely incredible opportunity, and I feel tremendously fortunate to have lived something like this. All of this will remain in my heart forever,” Gael Monfils said during his emotional post-match press conference after his unforgettable Roland Garros farewell.

Those words immediately captured the emotions of fans across Paris, where many believe the French Open remains the perfect Grand Slam stage for legendary goodbyes.

Last year, it was Rafael Nadal whose farewell dominated conversations throughout the tournament. This year, during a beautiful Paris sunset, Stan Wawrinka also received an emotional tribute before the spotlight eventually shifted toward Monfils late into the night.

As the curtain slowly fell on Monfils’s Roland Garros journey, attention immediately turned toward one lingering question surrounding the beloved Frenchman’s future. Where does the next chapter lead for one of tennis’s greatest entertainers?

“My agent, Nicolas, wants me to keep playing many tournaments. He requested a wildcard for Wimbledon, and we’ll see what happens, although I honestly believe there are other players who may deserve it more than me. We also have to decide if we will play in Washington because Dani offered us an invitation,” Monfils explained while discussing his uncertain schedule ahead.

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That statement instantly fueled speculation about whether fans could still see Monfils dazzling crowds in white at SW19.

Still, beyond the wildcard conversations and emotional tributes, another difficult question remains unavoidable. Can a nearly 40-year-old body still endure tennis’ brutal shift from the European swing to the demanding hard courts in America?

“Why do I want to get to the States? Because I want to play until 40. My wish is to be an athlete that plays until 40 years old,” Monfils said honestly while discussing his motivation to continue competing.

“Like Stan (Wawrinka), LeBron, Cristiano, (Patrice) Evra, like all of the athletes who have managed to continue their sport until the age of 40.”

Monfils also revealed several tournaments he still hopes to play before eventually walking away from professional tennis. He expressed a strong desire to compete at Wimbledon, the Montreal Masters, and the US Open, where he plans to request wildcards if necessary.

“I think we will ask Montreal, hopefully. I want to say goodbye to Montreal. Obviously, I will ask the French Federation to have the US Open wildcard.”

The Frenchman admitted that the last half of his season remains unclear, especially regarding the Asian swing, but he confirmed one important detail about the final chapter of his career. “The end of the year, I can tell you I will play Lyon, the new tournament… and then hopefully, Paris (Masters).”

And now, with a journey that began in Paris back in 2005 slowly approaching its emotional end, the city says au revoir, not goodbye, to its favorite showman.

As the official X account of Roland-Garros posted after the match with the words, “Gael, it’s been more than a pleasure,” fans everywhere were reminded that Monfils was never simply a tennis player.

He was joy, passion, movement, and emotion on clay, and long after his final walk through the gates of Philippe-Chatrier, his smile will remain stitched forever into the history of French tennis.

Merci, Gael!