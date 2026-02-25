Gael Monfils’ Scary Fall in Acapulco Draws Classy Response From Younger Opponent

There are wins that count on the scoreboard, and then there are wins that feel bigger than numbers. On a tense night in Acapulco, Gael Monfils delivered both. The 39-year-old fought past Damir Džumhur 6-4, 7-6(5) in a gripping first-round clash at the ATP 500 event, snapping a painful seven-match losing streak that had stretched back to last summer. The match had plenty of drama, but one moment stood out beyond the tennis.

With the victory, Monfils also became the oldest Frenchman in the Open Era to win a tour-level match, surpassing marks previously held by compatriots like Nicolas Mahut and Richard Gasquet. But talking about the best moment in this match, at 3-1 (40-30) in the first set, Monfils chased down a ball and took a nasty spill while attempting a return. The fall looked awkward, drawing a collective gasp from the crowd. Without hesitation, Damir Džumhur rushed across the net to check on his veteran opponent.

It was a simple gesture from the 33-year-old, but a powerful one. The crowd responded with a loud round of applause as sportsmanship briefly took center stage. In a sport often defined by individual battles, the Bosnian’s concern reminded everyone what respect on court truly looks like.

Talking about this roller-coaster match, Monfils claimed the opening set 6-4 with sharp returning and trademark athleticism. But the second set quickly turned complicated. Džumhur surged ahead by a break, threatening to force a decider. Serving at 4-5, 15-40, the Bosnian saved two match points in gutsy fashion to push the set into a tiebreak.

That’s when Monfils’ experience showed. Calm under pressure, the former world No. 6 trusted his instincts and closed it out 7-5 in the breaker, sealing his first win of the 2026 season in one hour and 51 minutes.

It had been eight long months since Monfils last tasted victory, dating back to Wimbledon in 2025. Since then, defeat followed defeat, seven in a row, casting doubt over how his farewell season might unfold. But in Acapulco, the nightmare ended.

Competing in what he has confirmed will be his final professional season, every win carries extra weight. At 39 years and 176 days, Monfils not only opened his 2026 account but also extended a remarkable streak; he has now won at least one main-draw match every year since 2004, a run spanning 23 consecutive seasons. Since 1990, only legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Gasquet have matched or bettered that consistency.

The Paris native had not competed in Acapulco since 2009 – back when the tournament was played on clay. Now, on hard courts and in what could be his final appearance in Mexico, he has given fans another memory to cherish. Next up? Valentin Vacherot awaits in the Round of 16, with a quarterfinal spot on the line.

For Gael Monfils, this wasn’t just about ending a losing streak. It was about proving that even at 39, even in a farewell year, the show – and the fight – isn’t over just yet.

How big does this tournament mean to Gael Monfils?

Just a few months ago, Gael Monfils confirmed that 2026 will be his last season on the Tour. “After celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I’d like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player…” He turned pro in 2004, and in these 22 years, Monfils won 13 singles titles, and his best record at the majors has been reaching the SFs twice (2008 French Open and 2016 US Open).

Now, coming to this tournament in Acapulco in particular, Monfils shared a very interesting note before his first-round match. For him, Acapulco isn’t just another stop on the calendar. It’s a full-circle moment.

As the 39-year-old embarks on the final season of his professional career, the ATP 500 in Mexico carries emotional weight far beyond ranking points. Speaking to the media before launching his campaign, Monfils made it clear – this return means something special. “I wanted to relive the experience of playing in a place as special as Acapulco,” he said. “I played here 17 years ago, when the tournament was on clay, and everything has changed a lot. But I remember how wonderful the people were and the electric atmosphere.”

Gael Monfils last competed in Acapulco back in 2009, when the event was still played on clay. Now staged on hard courts under the bright Mexican night sky, the tournament looks different, but the feeling, he insists, remains the same.

After a difficult start to 2026, losing all three matches he played and withdrawing from events in South America due to illness, the Frenchman arrived in Mexico eager for a reset. “I wanted to once again enjoy the experience of playing in such a special place,” he reiterated, emphasizing how much the crowd’s energy has always meant to him.

At this stage of his career, Monfils isn’t chasing validation. He’s embracing reflection. “I’m incredibly grateful for all the love I’ve felt from tennis fans over the years,” he shared. “I’ve been very fortunate with the career I’ve had. I worked hard for it.”

The former world No. 6 was also quick to credit his parents for shaping his journey. It’s a reminder that behind the showmanship and highlight-reel athleticism lie decades of sacrifice and discipline. As he prepares to close the curtain on a career that has spanned over two decades, Monfils’ wish is simple. “I’d like to be remembered as a joyful player who always gave his all.”

For Gael Monfils, this tournament isn’t just about tennis. It’s about gratitude, memories, and making the final chapters count. How far do you think he can go in this tournament?