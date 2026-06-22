“Gained 12 Kilos”- WTA Pro Reveals Physical and Mental Battle That Made Her Almost Quit Tennis

Two tragedies struck a 23-year-old WTA pro last year. Kashish Bhatia, a promising Indian star, was doing the rounds at the ITF level when a medical diagnosis and a personal tragedy almost forced her to call time on her tennis career. In a recent interview with Indian Tennis Daily, she opened up about her physical and mental struggles.

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“Over a year back, I was diagnosed with a benign pituitary tumor. Around the same time, my dad suffered a paralytic stroke.” Bhatia said. “For six months, I was advised no physical activity. I gained 12 kilos as a result. I was very close to walking away from tennis…The tumor is still there. I’m still on medications, and the journey is far from over.”

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Pituitary tumors require radiation therapy, which causes weight gain by disrupting hormone regulation. Both courses of treatment have several side effects, including weight gain, as prolonged radiation in the pituitary region of the brain often diminishes the brain’s capacity to regulate hormones. Therefore, it is not surprising that Bhatia experienced significant weight gain post-treatment, which is par for the course in such situations. But she is not the only one in the sport to have gained weight because of stress.

Serena Williams, who is now set to make a spectacular Wimbledon comeback, four years after her retirement, is taking the help of GLP-1 medication to control her weight, which was an issue for her because of the pulmonary embolism she suffered during childbirth. Jelena Dokic, who has been vocal about her career, gained weight because of the mental stress she had to endure in a problematic relationship with her father, who was also her coach.

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Bhatia’s struggles against her tumor are not the only documented case of a tennis player suffering from a tumor in the brain, especially regarding Indian players.

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18-time Major champion had a similar experience to Kashish Bhatia

Back in August 2003, doctors initially suspected legendary Indian doubles player Leander Paes of having a brain tumor, which was later confirmed to be neurocysticercosis. Risking his career, he underwent a rigorous treatment and rehabilitation program. Paes came back strong and finished with a career of 18 Major victories.

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There have been other unheralded players who have had to fight brain tumors, with one such case being that of American player Ema Amador. The American mostly plied her trade in the USTA circuits, but was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July 2021, when she had bouts of double vision. However, she did not lose hope, and after extensive radiation therapy treatment along with a lengthy rehabilitation program, she could make a comeback on the court.

One hopes Bhatia has a full recovery, as the Indian player has shown considerable promise, especially this year. Overall, she has a 33-34 win-loss record, but she reached her maiden quarterfinal at an ITF event in Nagpur this year, a milestone for the young Indian.