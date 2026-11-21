A custom-made 12-carat ring with emeralds, designed by Isabela Grutman. That was the ring with which Georgios Frangulis proposed to former World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in March this year, when the pair got officially engaged. Safe to say, the paparazzi have been on the couple since they started dating a few years ago. Still, once the Belarusian was spotted without the marquee piece of jewelry, speculation about a breakup began to swirl. However, fans of the couple could breathe easy, as the Brazilian businessman himself decided to draw a line in the sand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Replying to an Instagram post about the rumors, Frangulis shared a picture of Sabalenka, with the Belarusian raising her hands to the camera, her engagement ring glittering on her right ring finger. At the same time, the four-time Major champion made an NSFW gesture towards the camera, shutting down the rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speculation started when Sabalenka was in Los Angeles to attend the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and LA Lakers. Cameras spotted the Belarusian in the crowd, focusing on her hands, which showed no ring, sparking the debate. Apart from Frangulis’s comment on Instagram, Sabalenka also shared pictures of them on a plane, with the Brazilian making a gesture of “what was all the fuss about.” The ring was clearly visible on the World No.3’s ring finger, and there was no more confirmation needed to tell the fans that all was okay.

The Sabalenka-Frangulis romance began in 2024, with the connection between the two starting with a business collaboration, as the Belarusian was brought on board as the ambassador for Okaberry, Frangulis’ brand. The two confirmed their relationship in May that year and have since shared photos of their getaways whenever the tennis season winds down or after any of Sabalenka’s great wins, such as the vacation the two took to Greece after she won the 2025 US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka has always been open about her life on social media, something which has always invited scrutiny, too much so in recent times. However, that does not stop the Belarusian from planning to launch a series that shows her behind-the-scenes footage as she travels across the world on the WTA Tour. Her attending the NBA game is not the first time the former World No.1 has taken a peek at other sports, with her often spotted at F1 paddocks and, recently, at a UFC event in Abu Dhabi.

However, dating-life speculation is something that tennis players and other high-profile celebrities have had to deal with. Before Sabalenka, fans were also keen to speculate whether Lorenzo Musetti and his partner, Veronica Confalonieri, had split, as the duo had stopped following each other on Instagram. That rumor was definitively put to bed when the two shared photographs on social media, especially after the Italian won the title in Lyon.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Sabalenka and Frangulis, the couple has been one of the fan favorites, with the Brazilian being by the Belarusian’s side at every big event.

Georgios Frangulis Has Been by Aryna Sabalenka’s Side Through Ups and Downs

Since 2024, Frangulis has been a mainstay in Sabalenka’s box at all major tournaments, including Grand Slams, with the couple sharing some adoring moments on the court. None more so in Brisbane this year, when the former World No.1 put the Brazilian on the spot to pop the big question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frangulis responded in kind, proposing to Sabalenka just a few days ahead of the Belarusian’s campaign at Indian Wells. The engagement understandably put her in good spirits, and she swept through the titles at Indian Wells and Miami, completing the coveted Sunshine Double. However, while her first trip to the Californian desert was memorable, the one at the end of the year was not.

ADVERTISEMENT

After her Miami title, Sabalenka’s form sort of nosedived, with the Belarusian losing three 6-0 sets in the season. She did reach the US Open final, but in most of her losses, she lost her cool on the court and gave up sizeable leads on the scoreboard. Her season ended with a tough loss to Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals, and the World No. 3 will hope a quick reset puts her back on track to win the big titles.