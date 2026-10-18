“Getting Pushed Side-to-Side”- Emma Raducanu Tipped to Win Wimbledon If She Makes One Crucial Change

The last time Emma Raducanu played a tennis match was on June 14 during her Queen’s Club final against Donna Vekic this year. Since then, the former US Open champion has been out of action with an injury, a recurring theme in her career in recent years. The Brit has always been under scrutiny for her form, given her early success in New York in 2021, but since that season, she has had an 84-69 win-loss record, with no titles to show for it. Despite the underwhelming returns, Raducanu got a massive prediction from compatriot Dan Evans, who had the former World No. 10 in line for one of tennis’s biggest prizes.

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“I genuinely think she will win Wimbledon one day,” said Evans in a Telegraph interview. “There’s no doubt she needs to have a racket in her hand a bit more. I’m sure she’s getting pushed side-to-side by endorsements, and there’s a bit of tug of war on what she needs to do, what she doesn’t. I admit I’ve not watched her practices very often, but from what I’m told she’s a good trainer: she works for two, three hours in a row with hardly any break.”

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Injuries have been a major roadblock to Raducanu’s development, with the Brit suffering multiple injuries in 2022. In 2023, she played only ten matches before she had to undergo surgery. The last two seasons were slightly encouraging, as she played 36 and 50 matches in 2024 and 2025, respectively. However, a new leg injury has kept her out this season.

Evans has rightly pointed out Raducanu’s endorsements, as not only former players and pundits recognize the Brit’s potential, but also the world’s biggest commercial brands. Brands like Uniqlo, Dior, Tiffany, HSBC, Porsche, and Evian, among others, have deals in place with Raducanu, making quite a boost for the Brit as far as off-court earnings are concerned.

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If one were to look at Raducanu’s career trajectory so far, Evans’ prediction holds some merit, given Raducanu’s performances on the grass. The Brit has the movement and touch in her groundstrokes to make a dent in her opponents’ games on the surface, having reached the fourth round of Wimbledon twice, a 69 percent win rate at SW19, and an overall 65 percent win rate on the surface.

Evans is also not wrong to say that Raducanu has the mental resolve to play on the sport’s biggest stages. Being a home favorite, she has already played on Center Court, and her match against former World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka saw the Brit push a formidable opponent in a high-quality performance. That display was not a one-off, as she later pushed Sabalenka to three sets at Cincinnati last year, narrowly missing out on the win in a deciding set tiebreak.

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Evans is not alone in having a high regard for Raducanu’s potential. During the Laver Cup, Andre Agassi too had some words of praise for the young Brit. Having struggled on the Tour after having initial success, Agassi could relate to Raducanu’s plights on the circuit, advising her not to be hung up on having perfect results on the court, a change that Agassi himself made in his career.

As for Raducanu, the Brit was in the midst of a productive season this year, but illness and injury have repeatedly sidelined her.

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Emma Raducanu Has Received the Same Advice Before This Season

Evans is not the only one who has advised Raducanu to play more matches this season. When the former World No. 10 decided to withdraw from the Italian Open and practically end her clay-court season without any matches, former pro Greg Rusedski did not agree with Raducanu’s plan to transition directly to grass-court tennis without having a long-term solution for the health problems she was suffering at the time.

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“Emma needs to get back on court,” said Rusedski in his podcast. “You can’t just say, okay, let’s give up clay and let’s just get onto the grass courts. I think you’ve got to get the balance. The first thing is to get healthy. Get rid of this virus, get to your nutritionist, get your diet right, get your vitamin intake, what you need to get rid of this virus. Because it’s such a shame she hasn’t been able to play it.”

As it turned out, Raducanu played two clay-court matches this season, losing both. Her season record does not make a good reading at 11-10, but the Brit reached two finals this year at Cluj and Queens, which were her first title clashes since the one she played in New York five years ago.

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Raducanu’s ranking has dropped below 100, and given that the Brit is unlikely to play much more this year, it might take a further hit as well. This would make her direct entry into next year’s Australian Open tricky, as the former Major champion will probably be back in the qualifiers. However, given that she needs more matches under her belt and thrives on qualifying scenarios, that just might be what Raducanu needs to get her form back on track.