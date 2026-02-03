Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Forced to Retire After Bizarre Self-Inflicted Incident Mid-Match in Montpellier

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard burst into the top 30 in 2024 on the back of a thunderous serve, but momentum soon faded. Rankings slipped, results wavered, and a recent first-round Australian Open loss to Sebastian Baez left him world No. 55. Just as revival beckoned, a self-inflicted eye injury cruelly forced another setback.

Mpetshi Perricard endured a shocking and unusual moment in the opening round of the Open Occitanie in Montpellier.

The Frenchman was trailing compatriot Arthur Gea 5-3 in the first set. Gea was serving at 30-0 and dictating play. Mpetshi Perricard rushed forward, stretching to reach a difficult backhand volley under pressure.

Gea fired a sharp passing shot down the line. In a freak accident, the ball clipped the frame of Mpetshi Perricard’s racquet. It then ricocheted straight into his eye, causing immediate and visible pain on court.

Mpetshi Perricard collapsed to his knees and clutched his face. The point ended, but concern replaced competition instantly. It was clear he had unintentionally injured himself in a rare and alarming way.

Play was stopped as medical staff rushed to assist him. He received treatment courtside for several minutes. The crowd watched silently as the severity of the incident became apparent.

Mpetshi Perricard eventually returned to the court. However, he managed to play only one more point. Unable to continue, he retired from the match after losing the first set.

The final score was recorded as 6-3 following his retirement. Gea, visibly affected by the incident, spoke afterward. “It’s never easy to see a friend injured. It’s never easy to see this,” he said.

Despite the setback, Mpetshi Perricard remains entered in the doubles main draw. He is partnering with Stan Wawrinka, with their first match scheduled for Tuesday, February 3. If there are no complications, they are set to face Hendrik Jebens and Ray Ho.

For Gea, the match continued a promising rise. The wildcard entrant impressed after a strong Australian Open run, including a win over Jiri Lehecka. Now ranked world No. 159, he faces third seed Tomas Machac next.

And such unfortunate self-inflicted incidents have happened before and often make headlines.

Rafael Nadal bloodies nose after an accidental racket strike at the US Open

Back in 2022, a similar incident to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s injury occurred involving Rafael Nadal at the US Open. The moment shocked fans and briefly halted one of the sport’s biggest stars on the game’s grandest stage.

Nadal accidentally struck himself with his own racket during his second-round match. The racket ricocheted off the court on his follow-through and cut the bridge of his nose, leaving him bloodied and visibly shaken.

The Spaniard immediately grimaced and dropped his racket. He placed one hand on his face and then both hands on his head. It was a bizarre and briefly frightening scene inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Play was stopped for roughly five minutes as Nadal received medical attention. The incident happened during the fourth set, disrupting the rhythm of what would become a commanding comeback performance.

Despite the scare, Nadal recovered and completed a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Fabio Fognini. After the match, he described the moment as a “shock” and admitted he felt “a little bit out of the world.”

When asked how he was feeling, Nadal explained honestly. “Well, just a little bit dizzy at the beginning,” he said. His calm response eased concerns, but the danger of the incident was clear.

Another similar episode occurred in 2021 at the Qatar Open. Doubles specialist Tim Puetz was forced to retire after suffering a freak eye injury during his match.

Puetz’s racket bounced off the ground while he was attempting to return serve. The handle struck his face, affecting his vision and making it impossible for him to continue.

These rare but alarming moments show how unpredictable tennis can be. Even a single shot or rebound can cause serious harm and lead to unfortunate endings on the court.